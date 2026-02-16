Duke Basketball Home Winning Streak Nearing Historic Territory

With its impressive 67-54 win over the No. 20-ranked Clemson Tigers in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Duke basketball tallied the ACC's sixth home winning streak of at least 29 games since the 1991-92 season. Four of the previous five streaks that reached that mark also belong to the Blue Devils.

As the Duke basketball program's official stats account pointed out on social media following the defensive-minded victory over Brad Brownell's Tigers, the Blue Devils' current home winning streak (including non-conference battles) dates back to the beginning of last season and is only two shy of entering the top five by matching the archrival UNC Tar Heels' longest such stretch since 1991-92:

1. Duke: 46 (1997-00)

2. Duke: 45 (2009-12)

3. Duke: 41 (2012-15)

4. Duke: 41 (2001-04)

5. UNC: 31 (2010-12)

6. Duke: 29 (active since 2024)

Duke Basketball Almost Unbeatable in Durham Under Jon Scheyer's Command

Jon Scheyer assumed the Duke basketball reins ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Ever since then, the Blue Devils are 60-3 (95.2 winning percentage) when playing inside the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium. He's sitting at 112-24 overall (82.4 percent) as the program's head coach.

It's also worth noting that Duke extended its home winning streak over Clemson to 22 outings. That marks the nation's second-best home record versus a single opponent since the 1995-96 season, tied with the Utah State Aggies' home record against the San Jose State Spartans and trailing only the Gonzaga Bulldogs' 31-0 home record against the San Francisco Dons during that span.

Best Home Record vs. Single Opponent - Since 1995-96

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco (31-0)

Duke vs. Clemson (22-0)*

Utah State vs. San Jose State (22-0)



*Clemson's last win at Duke was on January 4, 1995. — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) February 15, 2026

The last time the Blue Devils suffered a loss in Cameron Indoor Stadium was an 84-79 defeat at the hands of the Tar Heels in the 2023-24 regular season finale on March 9, 2024.

Duke's home winning streak against just conference foes now stands at 16 contests.

Next up for the No. 4 Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1 ACC) is a chance to extend the program's overall home winning streak to 30 games. They square off against the unranked Syracuse Orange (15-11, 6-7 ACC) in Durham at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

