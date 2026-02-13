Duke Will Have No Valentine for No. 20 Clemson

The Clemson Tigers (20-5, 10-2 ACC) face a massive test on Saturday, February 14, 2026, as they travel to historic Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC).

ACC First-Place Fight: Clemson Travels to Face Surging No. 4 Duke

This matchup carries huge implications in the ACC race. Duke currently holds a one-game lead in the conference standings, with Clemson hot on their heels. A Tigers victory would create a tie for first place and give Clemson the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Blue Devils. A Duke win would solidify their position atop the league and keep their path clear toward a potential regular-season title.

Duke has been dominant under head coach Jon Scheyer, boasting one of the most complete rosters in the country. The Blue Devils feature standout freshman Cameron Boozer, who has emerged as a premier talent and one of the top players in the nation this season. Duke’s offense flows through his scoring and playmaking, supported by a deep, athletic lineup that excels in both halves of the floor.

“The way they started was exactly what I thought. I mean, we had some lineups out there we've never played before, and I thought our guys really stepped up in a key way. All eight guys that played did some really good things to contribute to winning,” said Scheyer following the win at Pittsburgh.

At home in Cameron Indoor, Duke remains a formidable force, where the raucous environment often swings momentum.

Tigers Invade Cameron: Upset Bid on Deck

Clemson, led by veteran coach Brad Brownell, brings a battle-tested, defense-first identity to Durham. The Tigers rank among the ACC’s stingiest units, allowing just 63.5 points per game in recent games, and they’ve been exceptional on the road (6-0 in ACC away games this season). Their balanced attack features multiple double-figure scorers, with contributions spread across guards and forwards who emphasize efficiency and toughness.

However, Clemson dropped a recent decision to Virginia Tech, snapping a winning streak and exposing some inconsistencies. The Tigers surrendered 76 points–the most in regulation since an early-season loss to BYU. Virginia Tech shot 52% from the field (26-of-50) and 52.4% from three (11-of-21), exploiting Clemson’s perimeter defense with constant movement, backdoor cuts, quick ball reversals, and effective pick-and-roll execution.

“Our defense carried us. Our offense needs to continue to be better. But when you shoot 55% and 54%, I think it's easy for me to be critical of that. I thought it was just a workman-like performance. Proud of this win, great to get our 11th conference win. And obviously we're getting ready for a big-time game Saturday,” said Scheyer.

Brownell has downplayed any special preparations for Duke, insisting his team sticks to its core principles: disciplined defense, rebounding, and executing their system. “A tall task,” he called the trip to Cameron, but the Tigers have proven they can compete with elite foes, including handling Duke a loss in a prior meeting (77-71 on February 8, 2025).

Boozer vs Tigers' Frontcourt: Can Clemson Contain Duke's Star?

Love this orchestration from Jon Scheyer.



- Calls Boozer on Boozer Ball Screen with Pitt in drop coverage knowing he'll have the Pop

- Holds Sarr up from cutting through early.

- Sends Sarr through at the perfect moment to eliminate Pitt's ability to rotate or stunt. Boozer 3. pic.twitter.com/EFZ3xFjAnx — Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) February 12, 2026

Key matchups to watch include Clemson’s frontcourt battling Duke’s interior presence and Boozer, while the Tigers’ perimeter defense will aim to disrupt Duke’s ball movement. Expect a physical, high-energy contest in one of college basketball’s most iconic venues–Valentine’s Day adds extra flair to this rivalry showdown.

Don’t expect this one to be a close one with several familiar opponents between the two sides being Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Clemson lost to Virginia Tech 66-76 on Wednesday and had a rough time against Pittsburgh but managed to pull out a 63-52 victory. Meanwhile, Duke dominated Pittsburgh with a convincing 70-54 win on Tuesday and earlier defeated Virginia Tech 72-58 on January 31st.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.