Duke Basketball Celebrities Watch Blue Devils Throttle Clemson

Playing in front of 2024-25 Duke basketball teammates and current NBA rookies Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, and Khaman Maluach, the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1 ACC) remained atop the conference standings by picking up a 67-54 home win over the No. 20 Clemson Tigers (20-6, 10-3 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Duke was a tad sloppy in the early going, turning the ball over four times across the first eight minutes of action. But the Blue Devils knocked down three of their first eight 3-point attempts and led, 13-12, at the under-12 timeout in the first half.

Clemson briefly pulled ahead at 18-17 with just over eight minutes left on the clock before halftime.

However, Duke sophomore wing Isaiah Evans splashed his second three of the day to put the Blue Devils back on top. Freshman wing Dame Sarr followed suit a minute later with a three of his own. Evans then drained another not long after that to give the home squad a 28-20 advantage with under four minutes to play in the half.

And Duke, paced by Evan's nine points (3-for-5 from three) across the first 20 minutes, took a 31-26 lead into the locker room.

Duke Basketball Seizes Full Control in Second Half

On the opening possession of the second half, Evans picked up where he left off, hitting a three to extend Duke's advantage to 34-26. An easy bucket by freshman power forward Cameron Boozer then gave the Blue Devils their first double-digit lead at 36-26.

Boozer continued to heat up, including from deep, and Clemson never drew to within closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Three Duke basketball players reached double-digit points against the Tigers: Cameron Boozer (18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block), Isaiah Evans (17 points, two steals, 4-for-9 shooting beyond the arc), and freshman point guard Cayden Boozer (12 points, two boards, three dimes).

Dating back to last season, Duke has won 29 straight in Cameron, including 16 in a row at home against conference foes.

Jon Scheyer and his fourth batch of Blue Devils now have a quick turnaround, as they'll gear up to host the unranked Syracuse Orange (14-11, 5-7 ACC) in Durham at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN) before heading to Washington, D.C., to face the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) in the Capital One Arena next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

