Duke Basketball Hosting Elite Recruit for Brotherhood Run Finale
Recruits don't begin taking official visits until their junior year of high school. But sophomores can tour interested programs via unofficial visits. And that's the case for Rutgers Preparatory School (N.J.) small forward Will Brunson, a potential Duke basketball target who is set to get a look at the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils as they battle the unranked Howard Bison in the final game of the Brotherhood Run in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
A versatile wing enjoying top-tier speed and bounce for his position, Brunson currently stacks up at No. 32 overall, No. 10 among small forwards, and No. 2 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.
As 247Sports' Dushawn London reported, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff aren't alone in hosting Will Brunson this fall. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star is fresh off a trip to Oklahoma State, and he'll be back in North Carolina to tour NC State on Dec. 6 before heading to Syracuse on Dec. 17; plus, he visited Notre Dame earlier this month.
"Young for his class, Brunson is a long, athletic 6-foot-5 guard with a smooth and confident game," London wrote about the stock-rising talent back in April. "He has legit ball skills and showcased his ability to create offense, score out of the post, get to his mid-range jumper, and finish at the rim. It's still early, but Brunson’s upside is glaring and he is prospect to monitor in the [2028] class."
Brunson, whose list of official suitors stands at over a half-dozen deep and includes the likes of Auburn, Syracuse, and Rutgers, hasn't reported an offer from the Blue Devils just yet. That said, neither has any other players in the class at this early juncture on the 2028 recruiting trail, and the same is true in the 2027 cycle.
Duke boasts three early 2026 signees, comprising what is now the No. 5-ranked recruiting haul in the country.
Scheyer's Blue Devils (6-0, 0-0 ACC) and Duke basketball alum Kenny Blakeney's Bison (3-3, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) tip off on Coach K Court at 4 p.m. ET Sunday (ACC Network). Duke basketball will then prepare for a trip to Chicago for a highly anticipated CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic showdown against John Calipari's No. 21-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the United Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS).
