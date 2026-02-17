Jon Scheyer Appreciates Beloved Duke Basketball Alum's Visit

Steve Wojciechowski is no stranger to his old Duke basketball stomping grounds. However, the 49-year-old Utah Jazz assistant's return to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night felt extra special.

Sitting on the baseline next to his former coach, Hall of Famer and five-time national champion Mike Krzyzyewski, occupying the seat often reserved for one of Coach K's family members, "Wojo" saw Jon Scheyer's No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC) extend the program's home winning streak to 30 outings by posting a 101-64 win over the unranked Syracuse Orange (15-12, 6-8 ACC).

Coach K's special guest tonight is Wojo!!😈😈 pic.twitter.com/v6Yh6QeLXi — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) February 16, 2026

Wojciechowski's Presence Doesn't Go Unnoticed by Scheyer

Scheyer was a Duke basketball player (2006-10) when Wojciechowski was one of the lead assistants on Coach K's staff. And they captured Duke's fourth national title together when Scheyer stepped up to serve as the 2009-10 Blue Devils' senior floor general.

So, following the victory on Monday night, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked the 38-year-old Scheyer — now boasting a 113-24 overall record as head coach and a 61-3 mark in Cameron — to what extent it felt like a full-circle moment to have Wojciechowski and Krzyzewski showing support for him as a pair by checking in on his coaching efforts for what has now been his program for four years.

I asked Jon Scheyer how full-circle cool it was to have two of his former coaches as a player, Wojo and Coach K, sitting next to each other to watch him lead the Blue Devils tonight.⬇️😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/SvioYNUHU1 — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) February 17, 2026

"It was awesome having Wojo back," Scheyer said. "I mean, obviously, having Coach K here for a lot of our games is a special thing. And Wojo, man, so many amazing memories with him — truly grateful for him. You think back to our national championship team with him...the moments we've been through.

"And it's just meaningful for guys to come back. I mean, Wojo, he's on his All-Star break too, you know, coaching in the NBA. He could've gone anywhere. And he decides to bring his sons to the Duke game. Like, how cool is that?

"Obviously, Kon [Knueppel] shows up today, you know, Cooper [Flagg], Khaman [Maluach], Tyrese [Proctor]. But that was a really special thing [to have Wojo back].

"With Wojo, I'm grateful. He's always going to tell you the truth. Like, you never have to wonder where you stand with Wojo. And he's been a huge supporter behind the scenes for me through all these years as a coach and as a player. Really, I'm just happy for him where he's at too."

