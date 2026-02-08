Duke-UNC Rivalry Runs Deep, But Respect Remains

The Duke–North Carolina rivalry is widely regarded as one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports. Players and students who attend Duke are expected to hate North Carolina — and vice versa.

Few players embody that rivalry more than Tyler Hansbrough, who is widely considered one of the greatest Tar Heels of all time. His trophy case at North Carolina is among the most impressive in program history: a three-time First Team All-American, the 2007–08 AP Player of the Year, the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,872 points, and a national champion.

Mar 26, 2009; Memphis, TN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Tyler Hansbrough (50) shoots in the practice session before the semifinals of the south region of the 2009 NCAA basketball tournament at the FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke fans remember Hansbrough all too well. In the eight games he played against the Blue Devils, Hansbrough posted a 6–2 record, highlighted by his infamous “bloody face” game in which he scored 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Recently, Hansbrough appeared on the Field of 68 podcast, where he discussed the Duke–North Carolina matchup and offered high praise for Duke head coach Jon Scheyer.

Aug 4, 2009; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heel former player Tyler Hansbrough looks on as head coach Roy Williams is introduced before the Professional Alumni game at the Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hansbrough Speaks on Scheyer

“As a head coach, he’s done a great job,” Hansbrough said. “Arguably, he’s done the best job as far as getting top-tier young talent and making the most out of it — and doing it multiple years in a row, which is very difficult. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. Following Coach K is not an easy task, and we really haven’t seen much of a drop-off.”

Hansbrough even admitted that his perception of Scheyer has changed over time.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Believe it or not, I like Scheyer,” Hansbrough said. “I’ve said this before — my knock on him was that he seemed a little too nice of a guy. You go from Coach K, who was kind of this Darth Vader-type character, to Jon Scheyer. It didn’t really make sense at first, but he’s done a great job.”

Hansbrough faced Scheyer six times during their playing careers, when Scheyer played under former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Hansbrough went 5–1 in those matchups, but that record hasn’t stopped him from giving Scheyer credit as a player.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“The first thing I think of when you talk about Jon Scheyer as a player is that he was an absolute knockdown three-point shooter,” Hansbrough said. “You could not leave him open — it was always on the scouting report.”

Hansbrough also noted that Scheyer’s size and competitiveness made him tougher to guard than he appeared.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“He’s a little taller than he looks when you play against him, so he can get that shot off pretty well,” Hansbrough said. “He was very competitive, kind of a grimy player — willing to mix it up a little bit. He wasn’t an inside guy banging with the big dogs, but he competed.”

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.