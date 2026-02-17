Social Media Reacts to Duke Win Over Syracuse
Duke was able to have its best defensive performance this season against 20th-ranked Clemson on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils limited the Tigers to 35% shooting from the field as a team and 6-of-24 (25%) shooting from three-point range. Clemson's 54 total points marked its lowest point total all season and the first time it has been held to under 60 points in a game.
On Monday night, the Blue Devils looked to have another great defensive game against the Orange, who were coming off a close win against SMU.
Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the game.
First Half
At the first TV timeout, Syracuse would lead the Blue Devils, 9-7. Syracuse would play great physical defense and have two big blocks, both leading to Syracuse scores.
Duke would struggle on offense trying to move the ball around the court, leading to the Blue Devils having zero assists in early going.
Duke's offense would continue to struggle, as the Blue Devils were 5-of-14 from the field.
Duke would start to find its stride on offense, though, going on a 14-3 run to take a 21-12 lead with under nine minutes remaining in the first half. This run by the Blue Devils would force a 30-second timeout from Syracuse.
Out of the timeout, Duke would play great defense, leading to a Dame Sarr run-out fastbreak dunk.
Syracuse slowly made a comeback, cutting the lead from 11 to six with under four minutes remaining in the half.
But Duke would clamp down hard on defense, leading to fastbreak points on offense to give the Blue Devils a comfortable 40-24 lead at halftime. Cameron Boozer would achieve a double-double in the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Coming out in the second half, Duke would go on a quick 8-2 run in less than 90 seconds. Syracuse would call a very early timeout to try and cool the Duke run.
Duke would continue its dominance against the Orange, blowing them out with a 27-point lead. Duke would shoot at an amazing percentage in the second half at 90% from the field and shooting 4-of-4 from three-point range.
Duke's defense was elite against the Orange. Duke would hold Syracuse to below 50 points for 32 minutes of the game until a three-point make.
Duke then put on a masterclass on the offensive end with five minutes remaining.
With just over three minutes left in the game, Jon Scheyer would decide to empty the bench, as the Blue Devils were up by 36 points. Duke would win with a final score of 101-64.
