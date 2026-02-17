Social Media Reacts to Duke Win Over Syracuse

Duke was able to have its best defensive performance this season against 20th-ranked Clemson on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils limited the Tigers to 35% shooting from the field as a team and 6-of-24 (25%) shooting from three-point range. Clemson's 54 total points marked its lowest point total all season and the first time it has been held to under 60 points in a game.

On Monday night, the Blue Devils looked to have another great defensive game against the Orange, who were coming off a close win against SMU.

Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the game.

First Half

At the first TV timeout, Syracuse would lead the Blue Devils, 9-7. Syracuse would play great physical defense and have two big blocks, both leading to Syracuse scores.

Duke looks gassed. There’s no effort and poor ole defense — Josh (@J_stu32) February 17, 2026

Duke would struggle on offense trying to move the ball around the court, leading to the Blue Devils having zero assists in early going.

So… Duke has no assists through the first 5:44 — Duke.MBB (@DukeBlueMBB) February 17, 2026

Duke's offense would continue to struggle, as the Blue Devils were 5-of-14 from the field.

Duke’s offense has been bad for weeks now. Not a good sign going into March — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) February 17, 2026

Duke would start to find its stride on offense, though, going on a 14-3 run to take a 21-12 lead with under nine minutes remaining in the first half. This run by the Blue Devils would force a 30-second timeout from Syracuse.

Timeout Syracuse. Duke is pulling away. A 14-3 run for the Blue Devils makes it a 21-12 game with 8:40 to go in the first frame. — Aiden Stepansky (@AidenStepansky) February 17, 2026

Out of the timeout, Duke would play great defense, leading to a Dame Sarr run-out fastbreak dunk.

Dame Sarr's athleticism is eye-popping. — Ryan Burke (@ryanburke24) February 17, 2026

Syracuse slowly made a comeback, cutting the lead from 11 to six with under four minutes remaining in the half.

Syracuse has held Duke without a point for the last 2:07. SYR 22 DUK 28 | 3:56 — Pete Moore (@MooreOrange) February 17, 2026

But Duke would clamp down hard on defense, leading to fastbreak points on offense to give the Blue Devils a comfortable 40-24 lead at halftime. Cameron Boozer would achieve a double-double in the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Duke defense is special when they locked in. — Chris (@DaRuffWay_) February 17, 2026

Cameron Boozer is a walking double-double now, and he's going to be one in the NBA -- possibly sooner rather than later.



12 points and 10 rebounds for the Duke freshman at halftime. — Ryan Burke (@ryanburke24) February 17, 2026

Coming out in the second half, Duke would go on a quick 8-2 run in less than 90 seconds. Syracuse would call a very early timeout to try and cool the Duke run.

Come out swingin' like ya hungry Duke!! lesssggoooooo — Derek Ramsey (@derek_ramsey21) February 17, 2026

Duke would continue its dominance against the Orange, blowing them out with a 27-point lead. Duke would shoot at an amazing percentage in the second half at 90% from the field and shooting 4-of-4 from three-point range.

DUKE GOING STRAIGHT TO THE NATTY #SI6HTS — HuFlo$$y (@HuFlossy) February 17, 2026

Syracuse is getting spanked by Duke smh 😳. — J.W. Stormy Dunmore (@Dunmore_) February 17, 2026

Duke's defense was elite against the Orange. Duke would hold Syracuse to below 50 points for 32 minutes of the game until a three-point make.

Syracuse is getting beat down by Duke — Eman (@NYC_ClayMan) February 17, 2026

Duke then put on a masterclass on the offensive end with five minutes remaining.

Duke finna put 100 on dem people — RichMitch 🧾 (@RoyalUnk6) February 17, 2026

With just over three minutes left in the game, Jon Scheyer would decide to empty the bench, as the Blue Devils were up by 36 points. Duke would win with a final score of 101-64.

What Duke is doing to Syracuse is diabolical. — Coach Antoine, M.S. 👨🏾‍🏫🏀🇭🇹 (@MrJAntoine) February 17, 2026

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.