Jon Scheyer Describes What His Duke Basketball Stars Share in Common

As Jon Scheyer prepares for his fifth season as Duke basketball head coach, the 39-year-old and 2010 Blue Devil national champion guard recently appeared on the Glue Guys Podcast, co-hosted by another Duke national champion in legendary college hoops forward Shane Battier.

Roughly 20 minutes into the 55-minute episode, which was released on Monday morning, Scheyer talked about personality types. Specifically, he pointed to the similarities of guys such as Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer — the past two Naismith College Player of the Year Award winners — in terms of fitting the mold of what he looks for when seeking out potential Duke basketball sensations.

"I think there are two things that our top guys who have come through really have in common," Scheyer said. "One, I think there is a strong support system from their family and even beyond, whether it be an agent, whether it be a trainer, a close friend. There's a strong support system where [the parents] have held their son accountable to the things that matter most, like how you show up every day, how you compete, how you want to be coached...

"And the second thing — it kind of goes opposite of what you think I would say — they also have independence. Like, the kid, the athete, the person, their parents don't stymie them from being put in a position of making mistakes and having a failure. And ultimately, I don't care who you are — a Zion Williamson, Cooper Flagg, Cam Boozer — you're going to go through some tough times in your moments at Duke."

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) directs forward Cameron Boozer (12) to the bench after being poked in the eye during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer continued by noting that his eventually NBA-bound stars tend to appreciate the fact that it's best to learn important lessons on and off the court sooner rather than later.

"We just try to paint a picture of 'you can either learn this now or you can learn this in the future when maybe it's too late at that time,'" the reigning NABC Coach of the Year, who boasts a remarkable 70-7 record over the past two seasons, explained on the podcast. "Now, we also paint a picture of how their dreams are going to become a reality...

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, we try to paint a real picture of how we're going to help them. But end of the day, they have to have those things [in their character] to learn and to grow. And that's something we look for."

Notably Deep Duke Basketball Roster in 2026-27

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 Blue Devils, it's unlikely that any of the players in Durham will begin the season among the nation's top one or two candidates to win the Naismith Award. However, that by no means suggest a shortage of talent in the Duke basketball program this go-round.

No, Jon Scheyer constructed what appears to be his deepest roster since he succeeded Mike Krzyzewski as head coach in 2022. In fact, one must wonder if the Blue Devils will employ a double-digit rotation as they look to build on successes that Cooper Flagg's squad and Cameron Boozer's team enjoyed.

In addition to landing five scholarship talents who comprise one of the best recruiting classes in the country, Scheyer and his crew secured one of the top players from the transfer portal in former three-year Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. That's not to mention another veteran transfer and athletic threat out of Belmont in forward Drew Scharnowski.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot on the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, Duke has welcomed back four of the top six scorers from last year's group in senior guard Caleb Foster, junior center Patrick Ngongba II, sophomore wing Dame Sarr, and sophomore guard Cayden Boozer.

The Blue Devils tip off their regular season campaign at home versus Army on Nov. 2.