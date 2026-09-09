Glaring Trait Duke Fans Will Love From Rookie Deron Rippey Jr.
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are once again bringing in one of the best high school recruiting classes in the country.
The class is rated as the No. 2 group in the nation, according to 247Sports. It is highlighted by international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and 5-stars Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard.
However, this class is in a unique position relative to other recent elite Duke recruiting classes. This year's rotation will not revolve around the rookies leading the team right away. Instead, they will serve complementary roles, mostly off the bench.
Deron Rippey Jr.'s Stellar Athleticism Will Turn Heads in Durham
Rippey Jr. is the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. It isn't too often that the top freshman point guard in college basketball will be playing sparingly, but that could be the case for the 5-star.
That's not a knock on Rippey Jr. or his game at all. The reality is that Duke probably has the deepest backcourt in college basketball entering the 2026-27 season. Behind star senior transfer John Blackwell, senior returner Caleb Foster, and sophomore returner Cayden Boozer, it will be tough for Rippey to play significant time, at least from the jump.
Regardless, the Blair Academy (NJ) product brings a ton of talent, and I think he will be an elite college basketball point guard in a year or so. Scheyer seems to recognize one of Rippey's glaring strengths: his elite athletic ability.
"Probably the most explosive player at that position that I’ve coached," Scheyer said. "He’s 6'2", but when he jumps, he’s looking down at the rim. Makes me jealous."
Rippey is a bit undersized at 6'2" or 6'3", but he makes up for it with his big-time motor and, like Scheyer mentioned, fantastic athletic ability.
What Could Rippey's Role Look Like As a Freshman at Duke?
Again, I am buying the long-term hype on Rippey. Even if he doesn't get the chance to lead this Blue Devils squad right away, he seems like a prime multi-year college candidate, and he has the potential to be a great point guard at the college level with development.
As a freshman, I think Rippey's presence will mostly be felt on the defensive side of the ball. He brings a high-level motor, tenacity, and physicality, and can pick up the primary ball handler far from the basket.
Additionally, Rippey is already a great floor general. He can run the show offensively and keep things organized without needing to score to be immediately effective. I'd expect his role to be a stellar spark plug off the bench, especially on the defensive end of the floor, and a reliable floor general when needed.
I think it's underrated that Rippey will have a year to sit in with one of the deepest backcourts in the nation and learn from Blackwell, Foster, and Boozer. Rippey has the tools to develop into a tremendous college guard, but the pressure won't be on him to be ready right away. He will have time to learn.
However, Duke fans should still expect some highlight finishes at the basket when Rippey gets on the floor, credit to his athleticism once again. All in all, Rippey will be a defensive pest and a great reserve for this Duke backcourt, but the long-term potential is where I'm really excited about his game.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine