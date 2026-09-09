Glaring Trait Duke Fans Will Love From Rookie Deron Rippey Jr.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are once again bringing in one of the best high school recruiting classes in the country.

The class is rated as the No. 2 group in the nation, according to 247Sports. It is highlighted by international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and 5-stars Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. , and Bryson Howard.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, this class is in a unique position relative to other recent elite Duke recruiting classes. This year's rotation will not revolve around the rookies leading the team right away. Instead, they will serve complementary roles, mostly off the bench.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deron Rippey Jr.'s Stellar Athleticism Will Turn Heads in Durham

Rippey Jr. is the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. It isn't too often that the top freshman point guard in college basketball will be playing sparingly, but that could be the case for the 5-star.

That's not a knock on Rippey Jr. or his game at all. The reality is that Duke probably has the deepest backcourt in college basketball entering the 2026-27 season. Behind star senior transfer John Blackwell, senior returner Caleb Foster, and sophomore returner Cayden Boozer, it will be tough for Rippey to play significant time, at least from the jump.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, the Blair Academy (NJ) product brings a ton of talent, and I think he will be an elite college basketball point guard in a year or so. Scheyer seems to recognize one of Rippey's glaring strengths: his elite athletic ability.

"Probably the most explosive player at that position that I’ve coached," Scheyer said. "He’s 6'2", but when he jumps, he’s looking down at the rim. Makes me jealous."

Rippey is a bit undersized at 6'2" or 6'3", but he makes up for it with his big-time motor and, like Scheyer mentioned, fantastic athletic ability.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Could Rippey's Role Look Like As a Freshman at Duke?

Again, I am buying the long-term hype on Rippey. Even if he doesn't get the chance to lead this Blue Devils squad right away, he seems like a prime multi-year college candidate, and he has the potential to be a great point guard at the college level with development.

As a freshman, I think Rippey's presence will mostly be felt on the defensive side of the ball. He brings a high-level motor, tenacity, and physicality, and can pick up the primary ball handler far from the basket.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) moves the ball defended by Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Rippey is already a great floor general. He can run the show offensively and keep things organized without needing to score to be immediately effective. I'd expect his role to be a stellar spark plug off the bench, especially on the defensive end of the floor, and a reliable floor general when needed.

I think it's underrated that Rippey will have a year to sit in with one of the deepest backcourts in the nation and learn from Blackwell, Foster, and Boozer. Rippey has the tools to develop into a tremendous college guard, but the pressure won't be on him to be ready right away. He will have time to learn.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Duke fans should still expect some highlight finishes at the basket when Rippey gets on the floor, credit to his athleticism once again. All in all, Rippey will be a defensive pest and a great reserve for this Duke backcourt, but the long-term potential is where I'm really excited about his game.