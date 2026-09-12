Why Duke Fans Should Remain Cautious With Adan Diggs' Recruitment

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has become one of the best recruiting head coaches in college basketball since he took over for the Blue Devils.

Recently, Scheyer and his staff have picked up some steam in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. The guard position is a very interesting group to monitor for Duke in the 2027 recruiting class, and it just got some news about one of the top guards in the class.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5-Star 2027 Guard Adan Diggs Includes Duke in Final Seven Schools

On Thursday, it was reported that 5-star 2027 combo guard Adan Diggs had cut his list down to seven schools: Duke, Arizona, North Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas, USC, and Kansas. Diggs is currently rated as the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Duke offered Diggs in late June. The Millennium (AZ) product currently has an official visit scheduled for Arizona on Sept. 25, but plans to take official visits to all remaining schools in his recruitment.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6'4" combo guard is one of two true guards the Blue Devils have offered in the 2027 recruiting class. The other is 5-star Beckham Black, the No. 1 overall player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Diggs is certainly an intriguing prospect with a long list of potential suitors, but Duke fans should remain cautious about the likelihood of the 5-star ending up in Durham. Here's why.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) looks to shoot over O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Duke Fans Should Remain Cautious

We have discussed that the guard position will be tough to gauge for the Blue Devils in the 2027 recruiting class, given the many different ways the Blue Devils' current guard room could look in a year.

Duke will enter the 2026-27 season with arguably the deepest guard room in the country, featuring John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and 5-star rookie Deron Rippey Jr. Now, what's interesting is that after the NCAA passed the new age-based eligibility model, all four of those guards are eligible to return to Durham in 2027-28.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster and Blackwell are both true seniors, and both can return to Duke in a year. It's impossible to gauge in September 2026 whether either or both will do that, but the point is that the Blue Devils have options at the guard spots a year from now.

Boozer is entering his sophomore season, and Rippey is entering his freshman campaign. With today's college basketball landscape and the 2027 recruiting class generally regarded as fairly weak, Scheyer and Co. would likely rather keep some or all of its current guards on the roster a year from now than replace them with a 5-star freshman.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuity and experience are arguably the two biggest keys to roster building in today's era of college basketball. Although Diggs is a talented player, bringing back a veteran, especially one who has been in Duke's system for at least a year, is likely more valuable.

Who's to say where Diggs' recruitment goes, but I am staying wary of his chances of suiting up for Duke.