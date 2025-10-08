SI

JJ Redick Had Four-Word Message for Anybody Thinking LeBron James Was Going to Retire

Liam McKeone

JJ Redick laughed at those who believed LeBron James might be announcing his retirement this week.
JJ Redick laughed at those who believed LeBron James might be announcing his retirement this week. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeBron James was the talk of the town in the NBA this week thanks to an elaborate Hennessy ad.

The longtime superstar teased fans that he would announce his "Second Decision," leading to much speculation about what that decision might be. The most obvious and popular narrative was that James would be announcing his retirement as he enters his age-41 season. Of course, that guess and every other was wrong; his "Second Decision" was part of his new campaign for a new cognac.

Speaking to media on Tuesday after James's announcement, Lakers head coach JJ Redick laughed at anyone who believed retirement was imminent for the future Hall of Famer with a simple four-word message: "You guys are idiots."

"You guys are idiots," Redick said with a smile when asked if he got any questions about James's retirement ahead of his Hennessy reveal. "We all knew it wasn't happening... Nobody was freaking out."

While there was plenty of reason to be dubious James would decide to announce his intention to retire in the middle of the NBA's preseason without warning, the idea got momentum too quickly to be completely dismissed. The belief he was going to retire was so widespread it resulted in a massive spike in ticket prices for Los Angeles's final game of the year this upcoming season. It is safe to say that there were some people freaking out, even if Redick's Lakers weren't.

But it was all for naught. Instead James got a ton of attention (and plenty of roasting) for his new partnership and Redick got to laugh at everybody.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA