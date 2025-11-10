Duke Learns Commitment Date Of No. 4 Overall Recruit
Come November 14, all eyes will be on Cameron Williams. Williams, the No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, is the No. 1 power forward in the class. Duke has commitments from a Top-100 small forward and center, but landing Williams would change the landscape of Blue Devils basketball.
Should Williams choose Duke over Arizona and Texas, it would once again show how dominant head coach Jon Scheyer's squad is. No matter who coaches the Blue Devils, they will always hold an advantage based on reputation alone. Scheyer has done everything in his power to keep up that standard, something the Blue Devils pride themselves on.
Come November 14, Duke will be one of three teams anxiously awaiting Williams' decision. His decision will be announced at 2:45 p.m. EST live on CBS Sports HQ.
Duke Awaits Cam Williams Decision
Duke is in Williams' Top 3 as they outlasted the likes of Kentucky, Purdue, SMU, North Carolina, Indiana, Louisville, among many others. The Blue Devils have a chance to land their highest recruit yet, one who would make an immediate impact next season.
With the likes of Cameron Boozer on the floor this year, it would be quite the progression to land another top player named Cameron. In the age of "one and done" players, Boozer sure seems to be one of them. Scheyer knows he needs to carefully craft his placement, so look no further than Williams.
Williams is a 6'11'' 200-pound power forward out of Phoenix, AZ. UNC just faced a harsh reality when Cam Holmes selected Arizona over the Tar Heels, showing just how important staying close to home truly is. In this scenario, Duke could face the same fate.
Duke's Current Class of 2026
Currently, Duke has a pair of Top 100 players in their Class of '26. As previously mentioned, they don't have a commitment from the power forward position. Instead, small forward Bryson Howard was the first of two commitments Scheyer received at the end of October.
Howard is nearly a Top 10 player in the Class of '26. He's the No. 5 overall small forward, showing just how stacked this class is at that position. Howard, the No. 1 player in Texas, would love to make an immediate impact with the Blue Devils next season.
Scheyer's second commitment came from 7'1'' Maxime Meyer. Meyer plays for the critically acclaimed IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. He was the No. 11 overall center in the class and is one ranking away from being a Top 15 player in the state of Florida.
