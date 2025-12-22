Former Duke Five-Star Small Forward Target Reopens Recruitment

Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer have already had a successful 2026 recruiting cycle, securing commitments from three elite prospects, and are well-positioned to land a few more of the nation's top recruits.

However, an opportunity for the Blue Devils to add yet another elite player to their 2026 class recently opened up as a five-star small forward that they had previously been targeting reopened his recruitment.

Former Blue Devils Five-Star Target Reopens Recruitment

On Dec. 20, Rivals' Joe Tipton reported on X that Christian Collins, a five-star small forward from St. John Bosco High School in Playa Del Rey, California, had officially reopened his recruitment.

5⭐️ Christian Collins opens up on where things stand with Kentucky, UCLA, and USC, and explains what caused his commitment to be pushed back as his recruitment is fully open again.



Back in November, Collins had trimmed his list to three schools, naming Kentucky, UCLA, and USC as the finalists in his recruitment. Duke had been interested in Collins at the start of the 2026 recruiting cycle and had initially extended him an offer in April. However, the Blue Devils ultimately decided not to pursue the five-star.

While the Blue Devils are currently focused on other targets, like five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and five-star combo guard Jordan Smith, they may still want to make a push for Collins now that his recruitment has reopened.

After reopening his recruitment, Collins spoke with Tipton about his decision. He explained that he didn't want to rush his commitment and is looking for a program that could help him develop into an NBA player in one season, which, as it happens, describes Duke pretty well.

“I just feel like it’s what God had planned for me, and I just want to make sure I make the best decision," Collins told Tipton. "I’m going to college and I want to go to the NBA, definitely want to be one-and-done. I just really have to take time, sit down and think. That’s why I didn’t sign early. I don’t want to rush anything. It’s always a process.”

Collins is still very intersted in the schools he had initially put in his final three and has been contacted by other programs in recent weeks, so if Duke wants him, they'll likely face some competition to get him. He's one of the best recruits in the country with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 14 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 6 small forward, and the No. 5 prospect from California.

While there's still a chance Scheyer and his staff ultimately decide not to pursue Collins, he's a player worth at least considering for the Blue Devils.

