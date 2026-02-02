Maliq Brown Credits Duke Basketball Assistant for Season-High Outing

The Duke basketball staff encourages Maliq Brown to shoot wide-open threes when the looks come in the flow of the offense. And in the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' 72-58 road victory over the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound senior power forward from Culpeper, Va., followed those instructions via his career-high four attempts beyond the arc, albeit knocking down only one.

Brown's shots from deep were just part of his scoring effort against the Hokies. The second-year Duke basketball reserve (transferred in 2024 following two seasons with the Syracuse Orange) finished the contest with 11 points, matching his most points in any game as a Blue Devil.

His 5-for-10 shooting clip from the field marked only the fifth time — first time as a Blue Devil — that he's finished a game with double-digit attempts.

Former Duke Basketball Star Encourages Maliq Brown as a Bucket-Finder

Chris Carrawell, now in his eighth season as a Duke basketball assistant and fourth as associate head coach under Jon Scheyer, was a defensive menace across his four years as a Blue Devil (1996-00) but also amassed 1,455 points for his career. As Maliq Brown noted in the locker room following the win at Virginia Tech, the 1999-00 ACC Player of the Year has played a part in him focusing more on becoming a scoring threat.

"Being aggressive and trusting my work," Brown pointed to as keys to his point total against the Hokies. "Listening to Coach Carrawell on how to be aggressive. Taking my shots and being ready for the game."

The 22-year-old also came away with two steals in Blacksburg, marking the 12th time he's reached that amount in a game this season. Plus, he snagged three rebounds and dished out one assist across his 19 minutes off the bench.

Maliq Brown is now averaging 5.3 points, 4.5 boards, 1.7 dimes, 1.7 takeaways, and 0.5 blocks for the 2025-26 Blue Devils. He's shooting 65.4 percent from the field, 20.0 percent from downtown, and 50.0 percent at the charity stripe.

Up next for the high-powered Duke basketball squad (20-1, 9-0 ACC), winner of nine straight and enjoying the program's best start to a season in 20 years, is a home bout against the unranked Boston College Eagles (9-12, 2-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).

