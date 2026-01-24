The No. 5-ranked Duke basketball program (17-1, 6-0 ACC) has established itself as one of the top teams in college basketball and a true national title contender. The Blue Devils have rattled off six straight wins to begin league play, while looking like one of the most explosive offenses in the sport.

One of the biggest reasons for that success has been sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates his basket against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Evans elected to return to Duke for his sophomore season after serving a strictly 3-and-D role for the Blue Devils as a rookie. The Fayetteville, NC native averaged 6.8 points on 41.6% shooting from three-point range as a freshman in 13.7 minutes a night.

Quickly after Evans announced that he would return to the program, he was marked as one of the top breakout candidates on a national scale. As a freshman, 81% of his shot attempts ant 78% of his makes came from three. That wouldn't be the case in a much more elevated role.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates hitting a three-point shot as the Blue Devils rallied to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evans admittedly had a bit of an inconsistent start to the 2025-26 campaign, but has completely flipped a switch since ACC competition began. He's scoring in bunches, and not just because of shooting. The 6' 6" wing has developed a true scoring arsenal with a new intent to get inside the paint.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket past Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Covers SLAMU 017 Newest Edition

Duke's sophomore covers the newest digital edition of SLAMU 017. He's become one of the most electrifying players in the sport with his energy and competitiveness.

In an interview with SLAM, Evans revealed what ultimately led him to return to Duke for another year.

The game is louder when Isaiah’s on the floor. He lives, breathes, and sleeps basketball, and that energy shows.



Watch the full video: https://t.co/nmtzkJ56GE 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ueNgOyFvEs — SLAM University (@slam_university) January 22, 2026

"I just felt like I needed another year to just get ready," Evans said. "Just on a personal level, staying loyal to people who take care of you, and then just staying loyal to the process and to the grind. That's what kind of goes into most of my decision-making when it comes to my life."

"I felt like I had a lot of unfinished business after my freshman year. I felt like I had just a lot more to prove and a lot more to offer."

Isaiah Evans trusted Duke and trusted the work. Now Cameron Indoor feeds off his energy. Showtime Slim covers SLAMU 017, our newest SLAMU digital cover. 🚨



😈 https://t.co/uTGUYQXgWk pic.twitter.com/Pyn63T4OFr — SLAM University (@slam_university) January 22, 2026

Through conference action, Evans has proved he's much more than an outside shooter. Across Duke's six ACC games, Evans is averaging 20.2 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three.

He's tallied three conference games thus far with at least 20 points and has knocked down four or more threes in four of them.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What’s Next for Duke?

Duke will look to get out to 7-0 to begin ACC action as it will host Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Tip-off was originally scheduled for 5:45 pm ET, but it has been moved to 12:00 pm ET in light of an impending snowstorm.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.