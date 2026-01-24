Duke’s Evans Explains Monumental Decision to Return
In this story:
The No. 5-ranked Duke basketball program (17-1, 6-0 ACC) has established itself as one of the top teams in college basketball and a true national title contender. The Blue Devils have rattled off six straight wins to begin league play, while looking like one of the most explosive offenses in the sport.
One of the biggest reasons for that success has been sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans.
Evans elected to return to Duke for his sophomore season after serving a strictly 3-and-D role for the Blue Devils as a rookie. The Fayetteville, NC native averaged 6.8 points on 41.6% shooting from three-point range as a freshman in 13.7 minutes a night.
Quickly after Evans announced that he would return to the program, he was marked as one of the top breakout candidates on a national scale. As a freshman, 81% of his shot attempts ant 78% of his makes came from three. That wouldn't be the case in a much more elevated role.
Evans admittedly had a bit of an inconsistent start to the 2025-26 campaign, but has completely flipped a switch since ACC competition began. He's scoring in bunches, and not just because of shooting. The 6' 6" wing has developed a true scoring arsenal with a new intent to get inside the paint.
Isaiah Evans Covers SLAMU 017 Newest Edition
Duke's sophomore covers the newest digital edition of SLAMU 017. He's become one of the most electrifying players in the sport with his energy and competitiveness.
In an interview with SLAM, Evans revealed what ultimately led him to return to Duke for another year.
"I just felt like I needed another year to just get ready," Evans said. "Just on a personal level, staying loyal to people who take care of you, and then just staying loyal to the process and to the grind. That's what kind of goes into most of my decision-making when it comes to my life."
"I felt like I had a lot of unfinished business after my freshman year. I felt like I had just a lot more to prove and a lot more to offer."
Through conference action, Evans has proved he's much more than an outside shooter. Across Duke's six ACC games, Evans is averaging 20.2 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three.
He's tallied three conference games thus far with at least 20 points and has knocked down four or more threes in four of them.
What’s Next for Duke?
Duke will look to get out to 7-0 to begin ACC action as it will host Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Tip-off was originally scheduled for 5:45 pm ET, but it has been moved to 12:00 pm ET in light of an impending snowstorm.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.