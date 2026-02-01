Duke Basketball Rookie Sweeps Top Plays Versus Virginia Tech

In the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' 72-58 road win over the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon, Duke basketball freshman power forward Cameron Boozer led all players on the court with his 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Plus, the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder from Miami, Fla., came away with one steal and drew four fouls on the Hokies across his team-high 37 minutes of action, shooting an efficient 9-for-12 from the field, 2-for-3 from three, and 4-for-5 at the foul line.

ALSO READ: Astonishing Numbers Set Stage for Blue Devil Clash at UNC

With all of the above in mind, it should come as no surprise that all five of the top Blue Devil plays from the bout, which the Duke basketball program's social media team posted on Saturday night, feature Boozer, who is the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year and stands as the clear frontrunner for ACC Player of the Year hardware:

Top plays from the win at VT!



Honorable mention to our bus drivers. They showed out. pic.twitter.com/whrS0oH9pG — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 1, 2026

Recapping Top 5 Duke Basketball Plays at Virginia Tech

5. Cayden Boozer to Cameron Boozer for the And-One in Traffic

4. Caleb Foster to Cameron Boozer for the Alley-Oop Dunk

3. Cameron Boozer's Dagger Three With Under 90 Seconds to Play

2. Cameron Boozer's Offensive Rebound and Dish to a Cutting Maliq Brown for the Slam

1. Boozer to Boozer and back to Boozer for a Euro-Stepping Score in Transition

Cameron Boozer's Season-Long Dominance

The 19-year-old Cameron Boozer's scoring performance in Virginia Tech's Cassell Coliseum marked his 13th 20-point outing as a Blue Devil and fourth across the past five Duke basketball contests. And his efforts as a facilitator marked the 18th time he's finished with at least three dimes, as he's now averaging 4.3 assists per game against ACC opponents.

Overall this season, Boozer is averaging 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. The projected one-and-done lottery pick — in the conversation to hear his name No. 1 overall at the 2026 NBA Draft — is shooting 58.6 percent from the field, 38.1 percent beyond the arc, and 75.8 percent at the charity stripe.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) defends during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Boozer and the Blue Devils (20-1, 9-0 ACC), off to the program's best start since 2005-06, are now gearing up to host the unranked Boston College Eagles (9-12, 2-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.