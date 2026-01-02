Duke Basketball Sees NET Slip Following ACC Opener
Duke basketball recorded its 19th consecutive win in ACC home openers on Wednesday. But it was far from a brilliant performance by the Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0 ACC), as they had to climb back to tally an 85-79 victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-5, 0-1 ACC).
And on Thursday morning, Duke slid three notches in the NCAA NET Rankings to No. 5 overall, one spot higher than where the Blue Devils stand in this week's AP Top 25 Poll.
No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Iowa State, and No. 4 Gonzaga account for the rest of the top five in the NET, used to help determine NCAA Tournament at-large bids and seeding come March. Meanwhile, No. 11 Louisville and No. 18 UNC join the Blue Devils as the only other ACC teams in the top 25.
Jon Scheyer Reacts to Duke Basketball Effort Versus Georgia Tech
While Duke was favored by more than two dozen points against the Yellow Jackets, fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer didn't seem surprised by his group's significantly slimmer margin of victory.
"This is exactly what I expected in this game," Scheyer said in his postgame press conference. "We've had a couple games where we've ran away with it against Georgia Tech, but every game literally has been this way, including the last time we played them with last year's team — they were beating us by 14 in the first half. This is what they do.
"Also with them, they haven't been healthy, they haven't had their full team together. They were hot coming in, and so this is exactly what I felt this game would be. I think for our guys, without going through this before, they're learning very quickly that from this point forward, you've got to fight, scrap, and claw for every game you play."
The Blue Devils are now gearing up to face the unranked Florida State Seminoles (7-7, 0-1 ACC) on the road at 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS) before traveling to square off against the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
