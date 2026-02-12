Duke's Pull-Away Victory at Pitt Sets Up Clemson Clash

While the final score suggests a comfortable victory, Duke’s 70–54 win over Pitt was far from easy. The Blue Devils did not deliver the knockout blow until the final three minutes, when a late scoring surge finally created separation.

Duke opened the game sluggishly, allowing Pitt to jump out to a 7–0 run that forced head coach Jon Scheyer to call an early timeout. The Blue Devils responded with a run of their own and gradually worked their way back into the game, but they were unable to fully take control in the first half. At the break, Duke held a modest 35–29 lead.

The second half saw improved play from Duke on both ends of the floor, but Pitt continued to hang around with timely baskets to keep the game within reach. It wasn’t until the closing minutes that the Blue Devils put the game away, as Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster knocked down key shots to deliver the dagger and seal the win.

Sophomore Isaiah Evans led Duke with a bounce-back performance after a quiet outing against North Carolina. Evans finished with a team-high 21 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting, including an impressive 5-of-6 from three-point range.

Cameron Boozer had a relatively quiet night by his standards, recording 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds. Caleb Foster also played a key role, scoring 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds, including the clutch shots that helped close the game.

With the win, Duke now turns its attention to a major ACC matchup against 20th-ranked Clemson. The Tigers sit just behind the Blue Devils in the conference standings and will be looking to move ahead in the race for the ACC title.

Scouting Clemson

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has put together one of the most complete teams in the ACC this season. The Tigers have not only positioned themselves as a conference contender, but also as a potential sleeper capable of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson enters the matchup with a 20–4 record and faces its toughest test of the season on the road at Duke. A strong showing in Durham would further solidify the Tigers as a legitimate threat in March.

Defense has been Clemson’s calling card all season. According to KenPom, the Tigers rank 14th nationally in defensive efficiency and second in the ACC, trailing only Duke.

While Clemson’s defense has been elite, its offense presents an area Duke may look to exploit. Senior RJ Godfrey leads the Tigers in scoring at 11.9 points per game, and Clemson’s offense ranks 69th nationally and eighth in the ACC, per KenPom.

Duke’s ability to find another gear late against Pitt highlighted the composure and depth that has defined its season. With Evans rediscovering his shooting touch and Foster delivering in key moments, the Blue Devils showed they can close out tight games when it matters most.

That poise will be tested again against a disciplined and defensive-minded Clemson team. If Duke can continue to generate efficient offense while maintaining its defensive intensity, the Blue Devils will be well positioned to protect their spot atop the ACC standings.

