Duke Basketball Product Welcomes Blue Devils to Chicago

Rather than head back to Durham after tallying a 68-63 victory over the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball squad traveled to Chicago to gear up for their outing versus the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind.

Duke and Notre Dame square off in Purcell Pavilion at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

The projected-No. 1 Blue Devils' stop in Scheyer's hometown included a team workout in the Chicago Bulls' practice facility on Sunday afternoon.

With Duke in town, it's no surprise that Tre Jones, the Bulls' lone NBA Blue Devil this season, decided to drop by and check on Scheyer & Co., as the program's social media team revealed via the following post showing the sixth-year pro chatting with associate head coach Chris Carrawell on the court:

Tre Jones' Encouraging Season in 'Chi-Town'

Jones, who shined as Duke's starting point guard for two seasons (2018-20) when Scheyer was the top assistant under his predecessor in Hall of Famer and five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, is enjoying a productive campaign in what is his second year with the Bulls.

Through his 41 appearances this go-round, the 26-year-old Jones, the 2019-20 ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is now averaging 12.1 points, just 0.8 points per game shy of the career-high mark he set as a starter for the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs. The Apple Valley, Minn., native, a starter in roughly half of his outings this season, is adding 2.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and only 1.3 turnovers across his 26.6 minutes per contest.

He's shooting 54.6 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from three, and 84.4 percent at the charity stripe.

Chicago is currently 24-34 overall, sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 games remaining on its regular season slate.

Meanwhile, Duke basketball is 25-2 overall and checking in atop the ACC standings with a 13-1 record in conference play. The Blue Devils have four more regular season games, including a home showdown against the Virginia Cavaliers (24-3, 12-2 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ESPN), before the ACC Tournament begins on March 10.

