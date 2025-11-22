Duke Basketball Pummels Greg Paulus' Purple Eagles
Facing former Duke basketball point guard Greg Paulus' team, fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer's bunch made quick work of delivering a blowout on Friday night.
Across the first 10 minutes of action, Scheyer's No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (6-0, 0-0 ACC) outscored Paulus' unranked Niagara Purple Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic), 26-8. The Blue Devils jumped out to that early lead behind their smooth outside shooting, and they built on it via easy buckets galore in the paint and frequent trips to the charity stripe, ultimately producing a 100-42 victory against Scheyer's former teammate and the Purple Eagles.
Five-star freshman twins, starting forward Cameron Boozer and reserve guard Cayden Boozer, led the Blue Devils in scoring in the first half with eight points apiece, fueling a 47-19 halftime advantage.
Duke then scored the first 10 points out of the break and held a 57-24 at the first media timeout of the second half.
Cameron Boozer, a leading candidate for ACC and national player of the year honors, finished with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and three steals in his 21 minutes on the floor. Cayden Boozer tallied 11 points, one board, two dimes, and one steal, shooting 3-for-4 from downtown in 17 minutes off the bench.
Six of Duke's nine primary rotation players reached double figures in the scoring column.
Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II's career-high 17 points, due in large part to his 10-for-11 clip at the foul line, marked his fifth time reaching double figures this season after scoring 10 or more points only once as a freshman. The starting big man added eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 20 minutes of action.
As a team, Duke shot 58.2 percent from the field, 51.5 percent from three, and 79.2 at the foul line. The Blue Devils outrebounded the Purple Eagles, 39-20, and committed only nine turnovers, compared to 17 by Niagara.
What's Next for the Duke Blue Devils?
Next up for the Blue Devils is a Sunday home bout to complete the now-annual Brotherhood Run in Durham. Scheyer and his squad square off against 1992 Duke basketball national champion Kenny Blakeney and his Howard Bison (2-3, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network); first, the Bison and Paulus' Purple Eagles meet in Cameron Indoor for their neutral-court contest, tipping off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.