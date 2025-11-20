Massive Win Over Kansas Highlights Duke’s Depth
The Duke Blue Devils showed the chemistry that they are building in their latest win over a great team in the Kansas Jayhawks. That was a win that this team needed to get to show themselves what they are capable of. Even when they are at their best, they know they could be this season.
This team is growing by the game, and it is happening fast. That is something that you want to see from this team. They have the team to go all the way, and all these early games are going to mean a lot in the middle and going into the end of the season. There are a lot of different things they want to continue to improve, but they are all taking the right steps in doing that this season.
Duke Have Serious Depth
In their latest game, they picked up a major win over a good team in Kansas. They showed that the moment was not too big for them when the game got tight and they had both the freshmen and upperclass, so off what they can do in this type of game. As well as the depth that this team has. That is going to make them hard to beat in any given game.
"Head coach Jon Scheyer consistently played nine players throughout the contest, with all four non-starters playing at least eight minutes. In a game where Duke had to fight to regain the lead and withstand multiple Jayhawk runs, it needed every bit of those contributions," said Caleb Dudley of The Chronicle.
“I thought that there's the epitome of our team … the fact that all nine guys scored, but all nine guys made big contributions,” Scheyer said.
“We have actions we go to in critical moments, and the way that we want to play. But also part of it is some randomness, and so being able to read the defense, understand what's next, understand how we have to fight for the paint,” Scheyer said. “I thought at the end of the first half and the moments in the second half, we just did that.”
“It feels like it's been a full season, in a way, just the moments we've been in. I think they've shown great toughness, you know, in great poise,” Scheyer said. “And those aren't easy situations to be in, especially if it's your first time in the Garden, like some of these guys, or if it's your second or third. You need to show great poise and togetherness.”
