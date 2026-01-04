Duke Basketball Rookie Dame Sarr Gives Big Props to Coach

First-year Duke basketball player Dame Sarr contributed mightily in the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' 91-87 road win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound freshman wing from Oderza, Italy, who lost his starting role eight games into the season, appeared promisingly poised across his bench-high 23 minutes on the court.

Sarr finished the bout with 13 points and five rebounds, including two offensive boards, all while committing only one foul (five fouls drawn) and two turnovers. And his plus/minus of +9 marked a game-high, no surprise given the above stats paired with his highly efficient shooting: 4-for-5 from the field, 3-for-4 from three, and 2-for-3 at the foul line.

Afterward, the 19-year-old Dame Sarr dished out a generous helping of high praise for fourth-year Duke basketball leader Jon Scheyer.

"I mean, I feel like we've been in those moments a lot," Sarr said about the Blue Devils' preparedness in outdueling the fast-paced Florida State attack, particularly down the stretch after entering halftime in a somewhat worrisome 42-42 tie with the hungry Seminoles. "You know, Coach made the adjustments to prepare us for everything.

"We're never surprised. We expected the unexpected today. They came out, they made a lot of shots, but we were able to get some stops, string some stops together, and get a lead, and that helped us win the game...Every time we step on the court, we're ready for everything that can happen."

Jon Scheyer on Dame Sarr's Development

It's safe to say Scheyer was encouraged by Sarr's performance on Saturday.

"I think there's just such a big adjustment going from Europe — even if you're playing at the highest level, which he was doing — to go to college," Scheyer explained about Sarr, whose scoring effort in the Tucker Center snapped his nine-game streak tallying single-digit points. "And so, for him, he has had to really throw himself into working every day, focusing on what he's really good at, which is his defense and activity.

"And I think he has really learned how to play to his strengths. Tonight was a great example of that. He gives us a different dimension that we probably don't have [without him], with his athleticism and his ability to guard. I thought he was just a big-time competitor tonight. That was the main thing."

Scheyer and his crew will now get Sarr and the Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC) ready for their second straight road test, as Duke is slated to square off against the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

