Stubborn Duke Basketball Strategy Slows Blue Devils Early at FSU

After chucking up 20 shots from deep across its lackluster first half effort in an eventual 85-79 home victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, Jon Scheyer's fourth Duke basketball team attempted 14 threes in the first half against the unranked Florida State Seminoles (7-7, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday.

But it sure felt like more than that, as the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC) were essentially losing a 3-point contest en route to entering the locker room in a 42-42 tie.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Called Out for Past Secret Scrimmage Leak

Ultimately, though, as was the case against the Yellow Jackets, the Blue Devils figured out that beginning possessions by feeding its slashers and attacking the rim proves to be a considerably more effective strategy. And Duke prevailed, 91-87.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Duke Basketball Lacks Passion Throughout the First Half

Simply put, there was far much too jogging around by the Blue Devils across the first 20 minutes of action in Tallahassee. They settled for 3-point attempts on one end and allowed too many open looks from deep on the other end.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Kobe MaGee (5) drives to the net past Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Seminoles, who knocked down eight of their 17 shots beyond the arc before the break, appeared hungry, practically starving for a victory. Meanwhile, Duke played like it was stuffed, as if Scheyer's bunch was already beyond satisfied with all of its accomplishments thus far this season.

Nevertheless, the Blue Devils eventually found their inner drive, including an undeniable thirst to drive toward the basket more often rather than just passing the ball around the perimeter in search of another 3-point look. In doing so, they found their rythm from downtown with better in-the-flow open threes due to those looks coming from kick-out passes moreso than just the halfhearted first half tosses around the arc.

In the end, Duke posted a 12-for-27 clip from 3-point land and shot 23-for-25 at the charity stripe to secure the win.

Sophomore wing and leading Blue Devil sharpshooter Isaiah Evans finished the contest with a career-high 28 points to go along with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, two blocks, and only one turnover. He wound up shooting 6-for-14 beyond the arc and 6-for-6 at the line.

Among the other notable Duke basketball contributors was freshman reserve wing Dame Sarr. He tallied 13 points, his first double-digit scoring outing in over six weeks, while adding three rebounds in his 23 minutes on the floor.

2nd triple from Dame 👊3⃣🕒 pic.twitter.com/i7u59K4I4b — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 3, 2026

Three more Blue Devils wound up with 10 points or more: freshman forward Cameron Boozer (17 points, five boards, nine dimes, four steals), junior guard Caleb Foster (13 points, six rebounds), and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (10 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, three blocks).

Duke basketball will now prepare for its second straight road bout. The Blue Devils square off against the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.