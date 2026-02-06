Duke Basketball Signees Draw National Praise

Since taking over for Mike Krzyzewski, Jon Scheyer has brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class three times and has ranked within the top two in all four of his full recruiting cycles. With the 2026 high school class, Duke basketball is once again set to secure the top recruiting class in the country.

The Blue Devils’ 2026 group is headlined by five-star shooting guard Bryson Howard, five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., five-star forward Cam Williams, and four-star center Maxime Meyer. While three of the four prospects have already signed and will arrive in Durham next season, there has been no indication that Rippey plans to take visits to any other programs.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As the high school season begins to wind down and teams enter their final stretch of games, attention has shifted toward individual accolades. One of the most prestigious honors up for grabs is the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year award.

Jamie Shaw of Rivals recently released his list of the top 10 candidates for the award, and Duke signees Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard were both included.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 84-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Both prospects have performed at an elite level this season while leading their teams to the top of their respective leagues. Howard has guided Heritage High School to an impressive 24–2 record, while Rippey has led Blair Academy to a 12–1 mark.

Deron Rippey Jr

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to forward Isaiah Evans (3) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Rippey is a five-star guard ranked as the No. 7 player in the country and the top point guard in the 2026 class.

An explosive two-way player, Rippey consistently impacts the game with his speed, athleticism, and defensive intensity. He applies pressure the full length of the floor, fights over ball screens, and excels at the point of attack. While some may question how his size could be targeted at higher levels, that concern remains largely theoretical at this stage of his development.

Bryson Howard

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Howard is a five-star shooting guard ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the country and the third-best shooting guard in the class, behind Caleb Holt and Duke target Jordan Smith Jr.

A long, athletic left-handed wing, Howard influences the game on both ends of the floor. He attacks the rim with purpose, getting downhill and finishing through contact. Howard is also capable of rising above the defense to score at the rim and serves as a dangerous lob threat in transition and half-court sets.

With Jon Scheyer continuing to stack elite recruiting classes in Durham, the early success of Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard only reinforces Duke’s place atop the college basketball landscape. As both prospects lead their teams toward strong finishes and earn national recognition, the Blue Devils’ 2026 class could shaping up to be one of the more talented in program history.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke Basketball Recruiting news.