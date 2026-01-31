Why Duke's Jon Scheyer Can’t Be Taken for Granted
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was handed arguably the most difficult success job in the history of college basketball, taking over for potentially the greatest men's college basketball head coach ever in Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer was an assistant under Coach K from 2013 to 2022, but actually being the guy to succeed the legend is a situation with so much pressure that very few other roles could match it.
Simply put, Scheyer has probably been as good as he possibly could have been, keeping the Blue Devils not only at a level of national relevance but also at a level to compete for a national title year in and year out.
In year one at the helm for Scheyer, Duke made the NCAA Tournament and went to the Round of 32. In his second year, he led the Blue Devils to the Elite 8. In year three, the program went to a Final Four.
He's picked up right where he left off with the 2025-26 squad, as this Duke team is currently 19-1 overall and 8-0 in ACC play while being on track for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
Scheyer currently has a 107-23 career record, became the second ACC coach since 1963 to win two ACC Tournament Championships in his first three seasons, and became the fastest coach in ACC history to eclipse 100 career wins.
Jon Rothstein Urges Duke Fans To Not Take Scheyer for Granted
It's truly incredible what Scheyer has been able to accomplish in just three and some years as the Duke head coach, but it seems to fly under the radar at times. At this point, Scheyer has to be in the discussion for the best head coach in college basketball, but he doesn't seem to be at that level quite yet.
Here's what college basketball insider Jon Rothstein had to say about Scheyer's success so far in Durham.
"Do not take for granted the job Jon Scheyer has done since following Mike Krzyzewski," Rothstein said.
"It is never easy to be the guy that follows the guy. Jon Scheyer has made it look seamless and made it look easy."
Scheyer Is an Elite Recruiter
Not only is Scheyer an elite coach, but he's also an elite developer of talent and is arguably the best recruiter in the country.
Duke sealed the No. 1 overall recruiting class, according to 247Sports, in 2024 and 2025, and is on pace to achieve the same feat in 2026.
As Rothstein exclaimed, it's not easy following one of the greatest coaches the sport has ever seen. Scheyer is making that passing of the torch look easy.
