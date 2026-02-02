McDAAG Committee Snubs Future Duke Basketball Player

Heritage High School (Texas) standout wing Bryson Howard is the son of former NBA All-Star forward and Wake Forest Demon Deacons great Josh Howard. And the 6-foot-5, 190-pound versatile five-star, who became the first member of what is now a four-deep 2026 Duke basketball recruiting haul with his commitment to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils back in October, stacks up at No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

But on Monday afternoon, Howard was not among the 24 high school seniors (12 apiece on the East and West squads) selected to suit up in the prestigious McDonald's All American Game, slated for March 31 in Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

pack your hoop shoes, McDAAG is coming to the valley of the sun. 2026 game tickets available now. pic.twitter.com/q2qTXBlx3K — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 2, 2026

Duke Basketball Pads Record Count Anyway

At least two future Blue Devils did earn the coveted McDonald's All American distinction from the selection committee, bumping the program's record all-time count to 97 and extending the blueblood's 15-year streak of seeing two or more Duke basketball prizes receive an invite.

The Blue Devil signees on tap to appear in the annual prep showcase are St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams and Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

congrats to the class of 2026! pic.twitter.com/GlT5fGSSxT — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 2, 2026

Williams, a 7-foot, 210-pound phenom checking in with a No. 2 overall composite ranking, is on the West roster. Rippey, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound speedster ranking No. 10 overall and No. 1 at his position in the cycle, will play for the East team.

Duke's other 2026 signee is IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, now sitting at No. 106 overall and No. 13 at his position.

It's still possible the Duke basketball collection will include a third McDonald's All American.

Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard and longtime Duke basketball target Jordan Smith Jr., enjoying a No. 3 overall composite ranking, joins Deron Rippey Jr. on the East squad.

Jordan Smith reacts with excitement after securing a win for the championship. Paul VI Catholic High School (Chantilly, VA) defeated Archbishop Stepinac High School (White Plains, NY) to win the 2025 City of Palms Classic Basketball Championship Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers. Paul VI won with a final score of 57-53. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is down to six finalists in his recruitment: the Blue Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Indiana Hoosiers, Georgetown Hoyas, Syracuse Orange, and Kentucky Wildcats. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound turbocharged backcourt talent has yet to reveal a decision date.

Jon Scheyer & Co.'s efforts thus far in the 2026 arena put Duke atop the national recruiting rankings for the fourth time across the past five years.

