Duke Basketball Sophomore Looks Like All-ACC Big Man

Patrick Ngongba II recently confirmed to Duke Blue Devils On SI that he's not really focused on garnering personal accolades. But if the Duke basketball big man continues to exhibit the prowess he's put on full display for the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC) throughout their sizzling start to the 2025-26 campaign, one would think he'll end up landing a few honors just the same.

Sure, the 19-year-old from Manassas, Va., doesn't attract nearly as many headlines as his fellow frontcourt starter in centerpiece Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer.

That said, according to the following graphic courtesy of college hoops analytics expert Evan Miyakawa, Ngongba stands as one of the nation's five most valuable defenders. Plus, as an all-around force, he's in the vicinity of "All-American Caliber" status.

In fact, per Miyakawa's Bayesian Performance Rating, Ngongba's value on the defensive end sits just a hair higher than that of Boozer, who's in "The Elite Tier" category alongside Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg.

Factor in Ngongba's team-leading 1.6 blocks per outing, and there's no doubt the 6-foot-11, 250-pounder is a top-shelf defender.

Patrick Ngongba II Doubling as an Efficient Duke Basketball Bucket-Getter

Last season, Ngongba averaged only 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, serving as a backup to Khaman Maluach but playing just 10.5 minutes per outing.

This go-round is a different story entirely. Across 24.2 minutes per contest as a full-time starter, Ngongba is averaging 11.9 points, good for the second most on the squad behind Boozer (23.0) and sophomore guard Isaiah Evans (12.2), to go along with his 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game.

And Ngongba's efficiency as a scorer is off the charts. He's shooting 65.6 percent from the field and 72.1 percent at the foul line.

"Pat, he is just scratching the surface," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said about Ngongba following the Blue Devils' blowout home win over the Howard Bison a few weeks ago.

"He can really score at all three levels. He is a lob threat, he can play in the pocket, and he has shown he can step out and shoot...He has just got such great feel.

For us, he is steady. Hitting him as a lob threat, but also anywhere on the floor, you trust and know he is going to make

great decisions with the ball.”

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) slaps hand with head coach Jon Scheyer after fouling out of the game during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Given all of the above numbers, comparisons, and Scheyer's comments, at least through roughly the first third of the Duke basketball schedule, Patrick Ngongba II is giving off serious All-ACC vibes. Moreover, he seems to still have All-American status well within his reach.

