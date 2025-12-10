Duke Hasn't Reached Offensive Ceiling, Despite Marquee Wins

Duke moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll following another impressive win on the road, this time a 66-60 victory in East Lansing against Michigan State .

Jon Scheyer has started to find more consistent contributors, but everything flows through freshman superstar Cameron Boozer . The 6-foot-9 forward leads the team with 23 points, 9.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block per game.

Boozer has connected on 55.9% of his shots from the field, including 37.2% from beyond the arc. He's aggressive defensively, but where Boozer really inspires fear is under the rim on offense. That's what has him in conversations surrounding national player of the year awards.

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have picked up four wins against ranked foes so far (Kansas, Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State) and have an argument to feel a little bit disrespected in the AP Poll. They received seven votes to take the top spot , but significantly fewer than No. 2 Michigan (19) and No. 1 Arizona (33).

It's difficult to say something is holding Duke back when it is 10-0 to start the season, but if there was anything, it might be the offensive production.

Duke's Offense Has Room to Grow

Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer calls out to players during the first half in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of Boozer's star-studded play , Scheyer is still looking for more consistency and a definitive No.2 option in the offense. That role was assumed to be taken by Isaiah Evans , but the sophomore guard has struggled this season.

Evans is averaging 12.2 points per game so far this season, shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.6% from long distance. In Duke's five high-major games (which include the opener against Texas), the sharpshooter has shot just 34.2% from three.

Duke's Isaiah Evans taunts the Izzone late in the second half in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba II , Duke's sophomore center, has been a reliable piece and source of offense. Known for his defense as a freshman, the 6-foot-11 center is averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The reality is, Duke doesn't have many reliable shooters right now. It has not been detrimental yet, as the Blue Devils have won each game and avoided too many close calls. However, Duke is collectively hitting on 35.5% of its 3-pointers this season, which is 113th in the country and 101st on KenPom.

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles past Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Additionally, Duke is making just 71% of its shots from the charity stripe, which is 201st nationally and 199th on KenPom.

The reason Duke has not had to feel much stress yet despite its lack of consistent shooting, is because of its elite defense. The Blue Devils have allowed more than 70 points just once this season (Arkansas).

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke's last three games have been decided by less than 10 points, but all three have come against ranked opponents in competitive games. Florida nearly topped the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 1-point loss.

The sky is not falling, and chances are it won't for Duke anytime soon against what appears to be a minimally challenging ACC slate. Still, Scheyer is going to be searching for another consistent weapon on offense moving forward.

Make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.