Duke Basketball Squad Sees One Ranking Suddenly Slip

As a result of the Duke basketball team's first setback of the season, which came in the form of an 82-81 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, the Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) dropped a couple of notches to No. 4 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings released on Sunday morning.

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his bunch now sit below the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten), No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (11-0, 0-0 Big 12), and No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1, 0-0 West Coast). The Iowa State Cyclones (11-0, 0-0 Big 12) round out the top five in the NET, which updates daily and helps determine at-large bids and seeding for the NCAA Tournament come March.

Texas Tech jumped from No. 28 to No. 22 in light of its win over the Blue Devils.

Notable NCAA NET ranking moves, Dec 21 (part 1):



Arizona: 2 (+2)

Duke: 4 (-2)

Purdue: 6 (+3)

Iowa: 12 (+7)

Utah State: 18 (+13)

Texas Tech: 22 (+6)

Kentucky: 23 (+4)

Arkansas: 26 (-6)

St. John’s: 28 (-5)

Virginia: 29 (-7)

Auburn: 42 (-7)

Boise State: 47 (-7)

Kansas State: 52… — Made For March (@madeformarch) December 21, 2025

Where Other Notable ACC Teams Stand in NCAA NET Rankings

Duke basketball, now boasting a 4-1 record in Quad 1 games and still appearing at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll, isn't the only ACC team in the NET's top 15. But the only other member of the conference among that group, the Louisville Cardinals (10-2, 0-0 ACC), also fell a bit on Sunday, sliding four spots to No. 15 despite recording a 94-54 home victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For now, the UNC Tar Heels (11-1, 0-0 ACC), who picked up a 71-70 neutral-site win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday and rose one position to No. 19, are the only other ACC program in the NET's top 25.

Meanwhile, six more from the conference stack up inside the top 50: the Virginia Cavaliers (10-1, 0-0) at No. 29, NC State Wolfpack (8-4, 0-0) at No. 32, Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 0-0) at No. 35, Clemson Tigers (9-3, 0-0) at No. 36, SMU Mustangs (9-2, 0-0) at No. 40, and Cal Golden Bears (10-1, 0-0) at No. 49.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have an extended break before their next outing, which will tip off their ACC slate. Duke hosts the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 0-0 ACC, No. 185 NET) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

