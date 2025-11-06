Duke's Top Targets As National Signing Day Approaches
With two Top-100 recruits already committed, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer knows there's more work to be done. He's far from settled when it comes to his Class of 2026, and there are three huge names he's still in the running for.
Continuing to inch closer to National Signing Day, his pursuit of these three players is only going to strengthen in the coming days and weeks. With Bryson Howard and Maxime Meyer on the way, Scheyer's Class of 2026 could be the best in the nation if he's able to land all three of these targets.
1. Five-Star Power Forward Cam Williams
The first, and arguably most important name Scheyer is looking to land is the Phoenix, AZ, native. While this battle is likely going to come down to Arizona vs. Duke, the Wildcats' hometown advantage doesn't exactly put Duke out of the running.
At 6'11'', Williams is a much more versatile player than the 7'1'' Meyer. Height is one thing, but Williams' ability to move the ball is another. Rivals' Joe Tipon believes that Duke, "still holds a slight edge", though he's "not ready to count out" Arizona.
2. Five-Star Guard Jordan Smith Jr.
When it comes to the best guards in the Class of '26, it's impossible not to mention Smith. Standing 6'2'', 200 pounds, the Fairfax, VA, native has dialed in on five schools. Smith may not be ready to announce his commitment yet, but the Blue Devils know they're competing against Syracuse, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Georgetown.
On paper, those are teams that Duke should have no issue beating. Tipton wrote, "Most believe Duke holds the edge, but his recent visit to Syracuse is interesting."
According to 247Sports, Duke is his likely destination. Colby Giacubeno, who's 16/16 in his crystal ball predictions this season, placed his prediction back on October 6, showing just how confident he is that the Blue Devils will land Smith.
3. Five-Star Guard Deron Rippey Jr.
Last but not least is the most talked-about guard in the Class of '26. Duke is battling it out with a few top schools as Rippey inches closer to naming his Top 5.
After Rippey's visit to fellow ACC school NC State, he's going to narrow things down, and Duke will know where they stand. It's hard to imagine a scenario where they don't crack the Top 5, but anything is possible in the modern era of college basketball.
