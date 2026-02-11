5-Star Duke Target Receives Scary Crystal-Ball Prediction

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff currently sit with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, headlined by three 5-star commitments. If that rank stays, this would be the third straight year that the Blue Devils ink the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

Scheyer and Co. have been elite on the recruiting trail throughout his first few years at the helm in Durham, and that hasn't changed with the 2026 recruiting cycle. Duke has landed commitments from 5-stars Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player according to 247Sports).

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have also sealed a pledge from 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer. Williams and Rippey were both selected to the McDonald's All-American Game.

However, Scheyer and his staff are still in the hunt for one more elite 5-star prospect to complete the already star-studded class. For a long portion of his recruitment, Duke was viewed as the favorite, but an SEC foe has been gaining a lot of ground on the Blue Devils as of late to swipe him away.

Feb 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Arkansas Battling Duke for 5-Star Jordan Smith Jr.

Jordan Smith Jr. is the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The Paul VI Catholic (VA) product has narrowed his list down to Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgetown, Indiana, and Syracuse.

Smith took an official visit to Durham for Countdown to Craziness, along with Williams, and shortly after his visit received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils.

However, over the last several weeks, it has been reported that John Calipari and the Razorbacks have been gaining ground on the elite guard, and Smith has now received a crystal ball to land in Fayetteville.

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts after a call during the second half Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Smith Receives Crystal Ball Prediction To Land at Arkansas

Smith received his crystal ball to Duke with medium confidence. The 6'2", 200-pound guard has now received a prediction of high confidence to land at Arkansas.

The prospect visited Arkansas back in the fall, and it was reported that the visit went as well as possible. Now, the Razorbacks appear to be becoming a real threat to steal Smith away from Duke late.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Smith has previously said that all six schools are still in contention, but it seems like a battle between Duke and Arkansas, and Calipari and his staff may have just overtaken the Blue Devils.

