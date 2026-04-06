Breaking Down Duke's Top-Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class

The Duke basketball program is officially in offseason mode after falling in the Elite Eight, and Jon Scheyer and his staff have lots of rebuilding to do for the 2026-27 campaign.

Duke is in a bit of a unique offseason than it has been used to over the past several seasons, as several key guys from this past year's rotation have intriguing decisions to make regarding a potential return to Duke, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One aspect that will likely play a big role in some of these decisions is the fact that Scheyer and Co. are bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, the third straight year the Blue Devils have inked the nation's top-ranked class.

Duke is one of three programs with as many as three 5-star commitments. At the end of the day, there won't be enough minutes to go around to keep everyone happy with the plethora of young talent the Blue Devils are bringing in. Let's break down each 5-star recruit.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Deron Rippey Jr.

Deron Rippey Jr., a 6'2", 175-pound point guard out of Blair Academy (NJ), is the No. 10 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the class according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Despite being slightly undersized, Rippey is bringing a skill set to Duke that the program hasn't seen in its point guards in a few years. Rippey is an elite athlete, allowing him to blow by defenders on the perimeter and finish around the rim with ease.

Deron Rippey Jr. is a point guard Duke hasn’t seen in a long in a time.



Explosive pic.twitter.com/PzMb7U3NSN — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) April 1, 2026

His outside shooting has improved, but it's his driving ability that drives his game. However, where he thrives is on the defensive side of the ball. Rippey is constantly active on the perimeter and is never afraid to be physical. He may be undersized, but Rippey is a polished floor general with an already stellar defensive game.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron Williams

Cameron Williams is the highest-rated recruit in the Blue Devils' class, ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the country per 247Sports. The 6'11" power forward is nowhere near a finished product, but might have the highest upside of any player in the 2026 recruiting class.

He has displayed an ability to create his own shot from the outside, and moves very well at 6'11". Additionally, Williams has established himself as an elite rim protector and rebounder, both aspects of the game that the Duke program prides itself on.

7FT All American Duke signee Cameron Williams is a Big Guard!! He went off for 32 points in the first round of the Az state playoffs. pic.twitter.com/W9zkCIoL7N — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2026

Williams will be able to switch defensively and has an extremely versatile offensive game. He likely won't be as dominant right away as Cameron Boozer was, but his long-term potential is extremely exciting.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Bryson Howard

Bryson Howard is the No. 12 overall player in the class according to 247Sports, and was likely the biggest snub from the McDonald's All-American Game. Both Rippey and Williams made the roster.

Howard was the first commitment of this class, as the 6'4" wing was one of the biggest risers of the entire 2026 recruiting class. Of all of Duke's incoming rookies, Howard potentially has the most complete scoring arsenal right now. He can create from the outside in a ton of different ways, as well as attack the basket and get to his spots.

Duke commit Bryson Howard WENT CRAZY in the Championship game 😳 pic.twitter.com/HkWEOdDQ3a — Donté J Harvey (@dontejharvey) March 14, 2026

Howard will be one of the Blue Devils' most versatile defenders next season and, although he likely won't start, should see heavy minutes right away.