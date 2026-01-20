Duke's Cameron Boozer Close to Tying Flagg's Record

Duke basketball power forward Cameron Boozer is now the second ACC player to ever sweep the conference's weekly awards four times — and still counting. The only other to capture both the ACC Player of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week on at least four occasions is former Blue Devil star Cooper Flagg, who did so five times in his one-and-done campaign last year en route to becoming the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, not to mention garnering national awards.

Boozer, who has reached his mark through just the 11 weeks that the conference has handed out those honors this season, averaged 25.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and only 1.5 turnovers between Duke's 71-56 win at the Cal Golden Bears on Wednesday night and 80-50 victory at the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. The 18-year-old from Miami, Fla., shot a combined 63.6 percent from the field in those contests.

By recording back-to-back double-doubles in those games — 21 points and 13 rebounds versus Cal, 30 points and 14 boards versus Stanford — Boozer bumped his season tally to nine (five of the 20-point variety and two with 30 points).

His latest hardware brings his total of ACC Player of the Week nods to four. And Boozer's ACC Rookie of the Week count now sits at seven, including his current streak of three in a row.

Duke Basketball Head Coach on Cameron Boozer's Prowess Last Week

"Yeah, Cam was incredible," fourth-year Blue Devil leader Jon Scheyer noted following the win at Stanford. "Part of what makes him special isn't even the 30 and 14; it's the fact that he didn't love how he played in the last game, which he still played well. And so, he gets so wired to come back the next game and just go dominate.

"I thought he was a big reason why, in the beginning of the game, we got off to such a good start. His competitive level was there right away, at the highest level."

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 ACC) next face the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-7, 2-3 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 5:45 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW Network) before hosting the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 3-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

