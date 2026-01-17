Darian Mensah Shifting Gears Leaves Duke at Starting Line

Duke football quarterback Darian Mensah gave the Blue Devil faithful a scare early in the offseason when it was reported that Mensah was considering declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that decision was quickly made, and the rising redshirt junior announced his intention to return to Durham in 2026.

It was also revealed through the reports of Mensah's considering the draft that he was not considering entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, and was instead mulling only the NFL Draft and a return to Duke.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After Mensah announced his plans to return to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils, Duke fans thought they had their star quarterback locked up for one more year. However, recent reports have revealed that he has now shifted gears and plans to transfer.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Genesis of decision

CBS Sports has reported that "Duke has concerns" over its star quarterback entering the portal before reports surfaced Friday that Mensah indeed was planning to leave.

"Mensah is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the country after signing a multiyear deal last offseason that pays him $4 million annually, according to sources," CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz reported. "His name has surfaced repeatedly this cycle as a potentially movable quarterback in conversations with industry sources, and that chatter has only intensified in the closing hours of the 2026 portal window as quarterback-needy programs look to add a proven passer."

Duke has concerns that star quarterback Darian Mensah could enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports.



Mensah finished 2nd in the FBS this season with 3,973 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. https://t.co/mkxQThnHvv pic.twitter.com/56lNEQkt7S — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 16, 2026

After Mensah said that he was considering only the NFL Draft and a return to Duke, it seemed like the San Luis Obispo, CA native's return to the Blue Devils was set in stone after he elected to pass on the 2026 draft. However, his name has begun to flow around entry rumors more and more.

The College Football Transfer Portal closes on Jan. 16 at 11:59 pm.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Tried to Control Mensah’s Potential Departure

Duke went all-in on Mensah during last year's portal cycle, inking a two-year deal with the former Tulane Green Wave for a value worth around $7.5 million.

Sources: If quarterback Darian Mensah were to leave Duke, it’s the school’s understanding that his contract calls for them to have his exclusive NIL rights and only Duke has the ability to cancel that. pic.twitter.com/yBpITWkrn8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2026

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Duke would have control over Mensah's NIL rights if the portal came into play.

"If quarterback Darian Mensah were to leave Duke, it’s the school’s understanding that his contract calls for them to have his exclusive NIL rights and only Duke has the ability to cancel that," Thamel said.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What Does Mensah’s Departure Mean for Duke?

Mensah led Duke to its first ACC Championship since 1989 in 2025, leading the conference in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), all while throwing just six interceptions.

Darian Mensah looks like a real Heisman contender next year pic.twitter.com/rYLzxjsnkJ — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) December 31, 2025

The Blue Devils lost QB Henry Belin IV to the portal, but have signed North Alabama QB transfer Ari Patu, who appeared in seven games for the Lions in 2025.

Nonetheless, this is a major blow to the Duke program which has legitimate College Football Playoff hopes heading into 2026.