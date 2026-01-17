Darian Mensah Shifting Gears Leaves Duke at Starting Line
Duke football quarterback Darian Mensah gave the Blue Devil faithful a scare early in the offseason when it was reported that Mensah was considering declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that decision was quickly made, and the rising redshirt junior announced his intention to return to Durham in 2026.
It was also revealed through the reports of Mensah's considering the draft that he was not considering entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, and was instead mulling only the NFL Draft and a return to Duke.
After Mensah announced his plans to return to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils, Duke fans thought they had their star quarterback locked up for one more year. However, recent reports have revealed that he has now shifted gears and plans to transfer.
Genesis of decision
CBS Sports has reported that "Duke has concerns" over its star quarterback entering the portal before reports surfaced Friday that Mensah indeed was planning to leave.
"Mensah is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the country after signing a multiyear deal last offseason that pays him $4 million annually, according to sources," CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz reported. "His name has surfaced repeatedly this cycle as a potentially movable quarterback in conversations with industry sources, and that chatter has only intensified in the closing hours of the 2026 portal window as quarterback-needy programs look to add a proven passer."
After Mensah said that he was considering only the NFL Draft and a return to Duke, it seemed like the San Luis Obispo, CA native's return to the Blue Devils was set in stone after he elected to pass on the 2026 draft. However, his name has begun to flow around entry rumors more and more.
The College Football Transfer Portal closes on Jan. 16 at 11:59 pm.
Duke Tried to Control Mensah’s Potential Departure
Duke went all-in on Mensah during last year's portal cycle, inking a two-year deal with the former Tulane Green Wave for a value worth around $7.5 million.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Duke would have control over Mensah's NIL rights if the portal came into play.
"If quarterback Darian Mensah were to leave Duke, it’s the school’s understanding that his contract calls for them to have his exclusive NIL rights and only Duke has the ability to cancel that," Thamel said.
What Does Mensah’s Departure Mean for Duke?
Mensah led Duke to its first ACC Championship since 1989 in 2025, leading the conference in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), all while throwing just six interceptions.
The Blue Devils lost QB Henry Belin IV to the portal, but have signed North Alabama QB transfer Ari Patu, who appeared in seven games for the Lions in 2025.
Nonetheless, this is a major blow to the Duke program which has legitimate College Football Playoff hopes heading into 2026.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.