Duke’s Defensive Leaders Note Intangibles From Historic Title Run

Duke football enjoyed a historic season last year. The Blue Devils finished 9-5, capped by a Sun Bowl victory over Arizona State and an ACC Championship win against then No. 16 Virginia. The conference title marked the program’s first ACC championship since 1962.

Duke’s success was fueled in large part by its defensive line, which consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks and controlled the run game.

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East edge rusher Wesley Williams (97) and East edge rusher Mason Reiger (22) celebrate during the first half against the West at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fond memories in putting Blue Devils in national spotlight

Senior defensive end VJ Anthony led the team with 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Redshirt defender Wesley Williams added two sacks and nine tackles for loss, providing disruptive play along the front.

Both Anthony and Williams earned invitations to the NFL Combine, where they reflected on their development at Duke and the lessons learned throughout their careers.

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East edge rusher Wesley Williams (97) pressures West quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Trial by fire,” Williams said. “You just gotta throw yourself head first into a lot of different things, learning how to learn from failure, knowing my capacity is endless and continuing to work on that.”

Anthony emphasized how the lessons he learned extended beyond football.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Play the next play,” Anthony said. “Which means you can say that on the field, but also in life. You’re gonna have ups and you’re gonna have downs. Just keep going, keep moving and you will persevere.”

Last season, Duke entered the ACC Championship game with a 7-5 overall record. While that mark did not stand out nationally, the Blue Devils finished 6-2 in conference play, tying with five other teams for second place. Duke owned the necessary tiebreaker to reach the championship game and made the most of the opportunity.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (52) of Duke practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Class goals

“It was amazing. My class came in, and that was the goal that we were going to achieve,” Anthony said. “So to be able to do that in four years with the class that we have and the people on our team is beautiful.”

Williams pointed to the team’s resilience and the motivation that came from being doubted.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It meant the world to me,” Williams said. “Having people telling you as a team that you don’t belong with the record that we had and the circumstances around it and how people see Duke football in general, it speaks to the type of team that we are. We’re the gritty underdog, and to be able to win it was really cool.”

Duke’s ACC championship run was defined by perseverance, belief and defensive dominance. For Anthony and Williams, the title represented more than a trophy. It validated four years of growth, hard work and commitment to changing the perception of Duke football.

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr (52) of Duke celebrates a fumble recovery during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

As both players prepare for the next level, their message remains simple. Embrace adversity, trust the process and play the next play.