Early Scouting Report on Duke's Sweet Sixteen Opponent

After a sloppy performance against 16-seed Siena in the opening round, Duke delivered a much more complete effort in its second round matchup against TCU, pulling away with a dominant second half.

In the first half, both teams played efficient basketball. Each side shot over 40 percent from the field, while TCU connected on 38 percent of its three-point attempts. Despite the Horned Frogs’ strong shooting, Duke held a narrow 38-34 lead at halftime.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second half told a very different story. Duke elevated its defensive intensity, holding TCU to just 26 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent from three-point range. On the offensive end, the Blue Devils found their rhythm, shooting an impressive 61.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

After a quiet first half, Cameron Boozer took over after the break. He finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting while adding 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Shows Offensive Depth

Dame Sarr also bounced back after struggling offensively against Siena. He scored 14 points against TCU, shooting 4-for-8 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range.

Isaiah Evans contributed 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting, while Maliq Brown added 12 points on an efficient 4-for-5 performance from the field.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba returned from injury and saw limited action. In 13 minutes, he recorded four points but also committed four turnovers and four fouls, including a flagrant foul in the second half, showing some expected rust in his return.

With the win, Duke advances to the Sweet Sixteen, where it will face No. 5 seed St. John’s, a team coming off a dramatic victory over No. 4 seed Kansas.

Scouting St. John’s

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After entering the season with high expectations, St. John’s got off to a slow start, posting a 9-5 record through its first 14 games and drawing some early criticism. However, the Red Storm turned things around in the second half of the season, going 19-1 and capturing the Big East Tournament title for the second consecutive year.

Despite earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, St. John’s has emerged as a popular pick to win the East Region.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) talks in a press conference after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In its most recent win over Kansas, Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins led the way with 18 points each, combining to shoot 12-for-27 from the field. Hopkins was especially effective from beyond the arc, knocking down 6 of his 9 three-point attempts.

Kansas mounted a comeback in the second half, setting up a dramatic finish. In the closing moments, St. John’s turned to junior guard Dylan Darling, who delivered a last-second layup for his only points of the game, sealing the victory.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images