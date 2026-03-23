Early Scouting Report on Duke's Sweet Sixteen Opponent
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After a sloppy performance against 16-seed Siena in the opening round, Duke delivered a much more complete effort in its second round matchup against TCU, pulling away with a dominant second half.
In the first half, both teams played efficient basketball. Each side shot over 40 percent from the field, while TCU connected on 38 percent of its three-point attempts. Despite the Horned Frogs’ strong shooting, Duke held a narrow 38-34 lead at halftime.
The second half told a very different story. Duke elevated its defensive intensity, holding TCU to just 26 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent from three-point range. On the offensive end, the Blue Devils found their rhythm, shooting an impressive 61.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.
After a quiet first half, Cameron Boozer took over after the break. He finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting while adding 11 rebounds to record a double-double.
Duke Shows Offensive Depth
Dame Sarr also bounced back after struggling offensively against Siena. He scored 14 points against TCU, shooting 4-for-8 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range.
Isaiah Evans contributed 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting, while Maliq Brown added 12 points on an efficient 4-for-5 performance from the field.
Patrick Ngongba returned from injury and saw limited action. In 13 minutes, he recorded four points but also committed four turnovers and four fouls, including a flagrant foul in the second half, showing some expected rust in his return.
With the win, Duke advances to the Sweet Sixteen, where it will face No. 5 seed St. John’s, a team coming off a dramatic victory over No. 4 seed Kansas.
Scouting St. John’s
After entering the season with high expectations, St. John’s got off to a slow start, posting a 9-5 record through its first 14 games and drawing some early criticism. However, the Red Storm turned things around in the second half of the season, going 19-1 and capturing the Big East Tournament title for the second consecutive year.
Despite earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, St. John’s has emerged as a popular pick to win the East Region.
In its most recent win over Kansas, Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins led the way with 18 points each, combining to shoot 12-for-27 from the field. Hopkins was especially effective from beyond the arc, knocking down 6 of his 9 three-point attempts.
Kansas mounted a comeback in the second half, setting up a dramatic finish. In the closing moments, St. John’s turned to junior guard Dylan Darling, who delivered a last-second layup for his only points of the game, sealing the victory.
As Duke prepares for its Sweet Sixteen matchup, the contrast in styles and momentum between the two teams sets the stage for a compelling battle. Duke will look to build on its second-half dominance, while St. John’s enters with confidence and resilience after its remarkable turnaround. With a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, execution and composure will be critical for both sides.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.