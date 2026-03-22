Duke Showcases Elite Strength Crucial for March Success

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils bounced back in a big way after a big scare in the Round of 64, taking down 9-seed TCU 81-58 to advance to the program's third straight Sweet Sixteen. This victory comes on the heels of a nail-biting 71-65 win over 16-seed Siena.

Duke was a little bit healthier against the Horned Frogs, having sophomore center Patrick Ngongba back in the lineup, who had been out since March 2 with foot soreness.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early on, it looked like the Blue Devils would once again be on the ropes, with TCU keeping it close for the entirety of the first half. Duke entered the halftime locker room with a 38-34 lead, allowing the Horned Frogs to shoot 41.9% from the field in the first half and 5-of-13 (38.5%) from three.

Across the final 20 minutes, Duke looked back in prime form defensively, outscoring Jamie Dixon's club 43-24 while limiting it to 26.3% shooting from the floor and 2-of-11 (18.2%) from the perimeter.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All season long, Duke has led with its defense. However, it was the offensive depth that showed in the win over TCU, and that consistency pays major dividends in the NCAA Tournament, especially through the latter weekends.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) scores near TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Showcases Offensive Depth in Win Over TCU

National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer once again led the way for the Blue Devils with a game-high 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. However, what the Blue Devils showed is that they don't need to rely on Boozer's scoring prowess to win big games.

All five starters tallied at least nine points, and four generated double digits. As a club, Duke shot 55% from the floor. Additionally, Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Maliq Brown each went for at least 12 points, eight rebounds, and a block.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball past TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke became just the third team over the last 20 seasons to have three such players in an NCAA Tournament game.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke To Face Winner of Showdown Between Legendary Head Coaches

Duke now awaits its next opponent and will face the winner of 4-seed Kansas, coached by Bill Self, and 5-seed St. John's, coached by Rick Pitino.

The Jayhawks defeated 13-seed California Baptist 68-60 in the Round of 64, and the Red Storm took down 12-seed Northern Iowa 79-53 to advance.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Kansas is a battle-tested program out of the Big 12, but St. John's looks like the cream of the crop in a weak Big East, paving the way for an elite battle.