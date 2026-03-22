One Major Issue Arising for Duke That Needs Instant Fixing
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1-seed Duke will play in the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight season under head coach Jon Scheyer, as the Blue Devils defeated 9-seed TCU 81-58 on Saturday to advance. This comes on the heels of a sketchy win for the Blue Devils in the Round of 64, as they took down 16-seed Siena 71-65.
Against the Horned Frogs, Duke looked like a totally different team on both sides of the ball compared to the Round of 64. Offensively, Duke shot 55% from the field and had four of its five starters tally double digits in the scoring department.
Duke also limited TCU to 33% shooting from the field and 7-of-24 (29%) shooting from three-point range, while outscoring Jamie Dixon's club 43-24 in the second half.
Despite the Blue Devils firing on nearly all cylinders, there is one facet of the game that has become more of an issue in the NCAA Tournament than it has been all season, and especially in March, it has to get fixed sooner rather than later.
Turnovers Becoming Major Issue for Duke As of Late
On the year, Duke averages the fifth fewest turnovers per game of any team in the ACC at 10.6. It's not a club that will turn opponents over at a super high rate, but it takes good care of the basketball. However, over the squad's two NCAA Tournament games, there have been several points of extremely sloppy play.
Against TCU, Duke surrendered 17 turnovers, tied for the most it has in a game all year. Those cough-ups turned into 20 points for the Horned Frogs. Across the Blue Devils' first two tournament games, it has totaled 25 turnovers while only turning their opponents over 14 times.
Duke doesn't need to force a ton of turnovers to establish its will defensively, but it has to take care of the basketball to avoid giving up points in transition. The Blue Devils like to win games by slowing the tempo down and utilizing the half-court, and that rhythm is shattered with sloppy live-ball turnovers that turn into fast breaks.
Turnovers Could Be Major Problem in Sweet Sixteen
In the Sweet Sixteen, Duke will face the winner of 4-seed Kansas and 5-seed St. John's. The Blue Devils have gotten away with their turnover margin so far, but that likely won't be the case in the second weekend.
Kansas and St. John's rank ninth and 10th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, respectively, according to KenPom. Additionally, both are top 100 nationally in turnover percentage.
Regardless of who Duke meets next, it will be an elite defensive team, and the Blue Devils will not be able to get away with being careless with the basketball.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.