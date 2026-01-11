ESPN Names Sleeper Contender for ACC Title

The No. 6-ranked Duke basketball program has clearly established itself as the team to beat in the ACC once again. Head coach Jon Scheyer is searching for his third ACC Tournament Championship in four seasons with the program after becoming the first ACC coach to win two conference tournament titles in his first three seasons at the helm.

The ACC as a whole is in a much better place than it has been in any of the past five years. Five ACC teams appeared in this week's Associated Press Poll, and eight sit in the top 50 of the NCAA NET Rankings.

Duke cruised to a 19-1 league record in 2024-25 en route to an ACC regular season title and Tournament title. It likely won't be as easy a path for the Blue Devils in 2025-26, but that also gives the team more opportunities to pick up quality wins. Duke earned a 1-seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but there were questions revolving around how elite it really was, considering it mowed through an extremely mediocre conference through the back half of the regular season.

Obviously, Duke proved to be elite, making it to the Final Four and winning in dominant fashion across its four games en route. But this season has certainly paved a tougher road for Jon Scheyer's squad to remain the top team out of the ACC

ESPN Lists Sleeper Contender To Take ACC Crown From Duke

It's pretty clear to most that Duke's top competition for the conference title is No. 17 North Carolina and No. 20 Louisville. The Blue Devils took down the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 6, 84-73, and will play them at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 26. Duke will also, obviously, play the Tar Heels twice.

Here's what ESPN's Jeff Borzello had to say in terms of who he thinks is the ACC's biggest sleeper contender.

"Virginia is the sleeper," Borzello said. "Ryan Odom's team is deep, experienced, big and efficient on the offensive end. The Cavaliers face Duke, Carolina and Louisville only once each, but they have to play the Blue Devils and Cardinals on the road."

The Cavaliers had their ups and downs to begin the campaign, but are turning into one of the most well-oiled machines offensively in the ACC. Virginia appeared in this week's AP Poll at No. 23 and rank No. 20 in the NCAA NET Rankings.

Virginia was expected to compete after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign with new head coach Ryan Odom. But it's always difficult to truly evaluate a team in the preseason with a new head coach and a roster compiled almost entirely of new faces. Through the first half of the season, UVA has shown it could be a force to be reckoned with come postseason time.

Duke will face Virginia at home on Feb. 28.

