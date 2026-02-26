Duke Gearing Up for Monumental Saturday Matchup
In this story:
The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) are riding high as the new top team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the new top projected overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils are currently on a five-game win streak, winning those contests by an average margin of 23 points.
Duke cemented its status as the new team to beat in college basketball after it took down previous No. 1 Michigan 68-63 in Washington, D.C. last Saturday. The Blue Devils followed that up with a 100-56 demolition of Notre Dame (12-16, 3-12 ACC) in South Bend on Tuesday night, handing the Fighting Irish their worst home loss since 1898.
Watch Today's Full Episode Below
Jon Scheyer's club is red hot and controls much of its own destiny heading into the latter part of the regular season. Still, the Blue Devils are now gearing up for a huge ACC matchup that could have major implications on Duke's postseason seeding.
On Saturday, Duke will take on No. 11 Virginia (25-3, 13-2 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers are in second place in the ACC standings and have won their last nine games.
Virginia Is a Computer Darling
In year one under Ryan Odom, the Cavaliers are emerging as a dark horse Final Four contender after being one of the quieter ranked teams all season long. Despite there not being a ton of buzz around Virginia as a whole, the computer numbers love what the Cavaliers are doing.
Virginia is currently rated No. 14 at KenPom while coming in at 24th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 16th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Odom's club might be the deepest team in the ACC behind Duke, and has the makeup to give the Blue Devils a run on the road.
The Cavaliers are 13th in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 6-2 record in Quadrant 1, a 13-3 record across the first two quadrants, and an 8-1 record on the road. UVA is also ranked 13th in Wins Above Bubble (6.03).
UVA Has Dealt With Some Scares
Virginia has gotten its job done in-conference, but has been in some tight situations with lackluster competition, raising the question of how elite it really is.
Over the Hoos' nine-game win streak, they found themselves in halftime deficits to both Notre Dame and Boston College (10-18, 3-12 ACC) on the road. It also entered the halftime locker room tied with Florida State (14-14, 7-8 ACC) in Tallahassee.
Virginia looks the part of a contender in March, but some of its tight matchups on the road in league play spark questions. Saturday will give the Cavaliers a chance to cement themselves as a true contender.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.