Best Men’s College Basketball Games to Watch: Duke Defends No. 1 Ranking, Big 12 Rematch

The greatest month of the year arrives this weekend, and with it a sign that Selection Sunday is just two weeks away.

The men’s college basketball landscape is only growing more intense and this weekend’s slate of games picks up right where last weekend’s left off. The jockeying for the No. 1 seeds continues, with the likes of Michigan, Duke and Arizona all squaring off against some of their fiercest, in-conference rivals. Plus, the Big Ten has become the league to watch for the bubble with four different programs landing near the cutoff line in Sports Illustrated’s latest bracket watch.

There are so many options over the next three days when it comes to games of impact, but SI picked 11 of the most important for you to follow going into the month of madness.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (26–2) at No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (22–6)

Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

The Wolverines had their 11-game win streak halted in stunning fashion against Duke last Saturday. For a team that averages nearly 90 points per game and is one of the best rebound teams in the nation, scoring just 63 and getting crushed on the glass was shocking. Michigan may be getting Illinois at the right time, however. The Illini have lost three of their last five and the defense seems to be slipping back toward its early-season form. Keep an eye on the point guard battle between Elliot Cadeau and Keaton Wagler. Both players have been up and down of late but should dictate this outcome.

No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (25–3) at No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (26–2)

Saturday, noon ET, ESPN

There was clearly no big-game hangover for the Blue Devils after the Michigan win. Cameron Boozer needed just 24 minutes to score 24 points and grab 13 rebounds in Duke’s midweek shellacking of Notre Dame. But there’s no rest for this week’s new No. 1, as the top spot in the ACC is on the line. Virginia also smashed its Tuesday opponent, NC State, and is on the cusp of 10 straight wins. Plus, we get another eye-popping matchup with Boozer going up against Thijs de Ridder. The winner gets the fast track to the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament.

No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (21–7) at No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (26–2)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Kansas was the first team to finally crack Arizona’s invincibility earlier this month, and that was without Darryn Peterson. The issue is the Jayhawks have the potential to go Jekyll and Hyde. One night they’re beating the No. 1 team in the country; the next they’re losing to Cincinnati by 16. And Peterson is being watched with a microscope and has led Kansas in scoring just once in the team’s last six games. Arizona, having unlocked Anthony Dell’Orso for a pair of big wins against BYU and Houston, enters this game with the clear advantage, despite having lost the first time these two teams met.

Villanova Wildcats (22–6) at No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm (22–6)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

Rick Pitino will need to dip into his bag of tricks to find some sort of way for his team to forget what happened in Storrs, Conn., on Wednesday. The Johnnies were run out of the gym in a 32-point loss to UConn, which snapped a 13-game win streak. Pitino assumed the blame for the performance, but the best way to move on would be to come out with a completely different energy on offense against Villanova. The Wildcats didn’t give leading scorer Tyler Perkins much help when these two teams met in mid-January, meaning Acaden Lewis and Bryce Lindsay will need to be ready to step up come Saturday night.

No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (21–7) at No. 7 Florida Gators (22–6)

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Razorbacks continue to climb their way up the pecking order, winning five of their last six and showing they are capable of outscoring just about anybody in the country (fifth nationally with 89.9). Darius Acuff Jr. is a must-watch player from now until the end of Arkansas’s NCAA tournament run, having extended his streak of scoring 20 or more points to nine games. The problem for the Razorbacks is just how good Florida looks of late. The defending champs are playing like it, having won eight straight, but Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee will have their work cut out trying to slow down the heater Acuff is on.

No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27–2) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (25–4)

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

This matchup delivers two times a season for the better part of the past two decades, and there’s little reason to think the WCC regular-season finale should be any different. Gonzaga rallied in the second half to win the first meeting behind 30 points from Graham Ike, fresh off his return from injury. But Saint Mary’s hasn’t lost since and has won seven straight by an average of 16.9 points per contest. Plus, this game is at the Gaels’ place. Both teams have secured NCAA tournament bids so this is just for bragging rights, but that shouldn’t result in any less intensity.

Bubble Games to Watch

San Diego State Aztecs (19–8) at New Mexico Aggies (21–7)

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, CBS

Bubble game of the week alert! As the Big Ten tries to steal as many spots as possible, San Diego State (First Four Out) and New Mexico (First Four Out) will try to give the Mountain West a boost. The Aztecs got a major boost with a win vs. Utah State earlier this week and the momentum could keep rolling with a Quad 1 win at New Mexico. The Aggies dug themselves a first-half hole the first time these two teams met, so a better start should make this a more competitive game throughout.

No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers (24–4) at USC Trojans (18–10)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

All eyes are on the Big Ten bubble teams and three of them play at home against ranked opponents this weekend. The Trojans (First Four Out) are reeling and couldn’t have picked a worse time for a 19-point loss to fellow hopeful UCLA. A lot of the recent pain could be alleviated with a win against Nebraska.

Oregon State Beavers (16–14) at Santa Clara Broncos (23–7)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Santa Clara (Last Four In) missed its last opportunity for a Q1 win by getting blown out on the road against Saint Mary’s. So there’s just one game left on the schedule for the Broncos—a must-win opportunity at home against the fourth-place team in the WCC in Oregon State. The last time these two teams played? Santa Clara went up 33 in the first half and won by 38 on the road. If the Broncos shoot 64% from the floor and 56% from three again, then chances are good they’ll close the regular season with a win.

No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (22–6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17–11)

Sunday 1:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Speaking of bad times for a loss in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes (Last Four In) had an opportunity at Michigan State last weekend and couldn’t seal the deal in the second half. Ohio State is just 1–10 against Q1 this season, which doesn’t bode well for Selection Sunday. But the Buckeyes played the Spartans just as well as the Boilermakers did in a close loss on Thursday night, so the opportunity is still there for Ohio State to pick up a major win.

No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (23–5) at Indiana Hoosiers (17–11)

Sunday, 3:45 p.m. ET, CBS

Though USC and Ohio State missed big opportunities earlier this week, Indiana (Last Four Byes) took the worst loss, at home to Northwestern. But fortunes can change quickly when the Spartans come to Assembly Hall to close the weekend. Lamar Wilkerson went cold in the second half against the Wildcats and will be looking for redemption after one of his most disappointing games of the season.

