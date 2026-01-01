Duke Lands Five-Star Commit, Claims No. 1 spot in 2026

Duke has now added its fourth commit in the 2026 high school basketball class. Deron Rippey Jr has announced that he will join the Brotherhood and play for Duke next season.

After having the number one recruiting class with the 2025 high school class, Duke basketball will look to bring in another number one class for the 2026 class.

Before adding Rippey to the class, Duke already had three commitments in the 2026 class and has the fifth ranked class overall, behind Michigan State, Kansas, Maryland, and Purdue.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke’s recruiting class consists of power forward Cameron Williams who is ranked third in the country, small forward Bryson Howard who is 13th, and center Maxime Meyer who is ranked 94th in the country. Now the Blue Devils will add Rippey to that class and according to 247Sports, Duke has the number one class for 2026.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When speaking with Dushawn London of 247Sports, Rippey spoke about why he chose Duke and how he fits with the Blue Devils.

"The main reason I chose Duke is that I see myself playing at the highest level of college basketball and making an immediate impact," Rippey told 247Sports. "I feel like Duke hasn't seen a point guard like me in terms of athleticism and being a true point guard. Being able to go there and showcase my talent will be important for my future."

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scouting Rippey

According to 247Sports composite ranking, Rippey is a five star guard from Blairstown New Jersey and is the 12th ranked player in the 2026 class. Rippey is listed as a 6 '2 point guard, and is not only the number one ranked point guard in the class, but also is the number one player in the state of New Jersey.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Leon Horner (6) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rippey is an explosive player who loves to cause trouble on the defense. He is someone who can pressure the ball and can also pressure the whole length of the court while getting over ball screens.

Rippey is also someone who has improved on the offensive side of the ball, especially with his three point shooting. During the Three Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) circuit, Rippey averaged 34% from three point range, while also developing cleaner shooting mechanics and shooting in rhythm.

While he has made great strides with his outside shooting, his overall shot selection and decision making needs to be worked on. At the same 3SSB circuit, Rippey averaged just over three turnovers a game and shot an overall 38% from the field.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot performs before a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein had this to say about Rippey as a player. “The bottom line is that his defense and athleticism separate him, and he has the motor to maximize both. He’s also a worker who has cut-up his frame and established a track record of consistently improving his game.”

This season has shown the Duke is in need of a point guard, as freshman forward Cam Boozer leads the Blue Devils in assists averaging four per game. With multiple players expected to leave school for the NBA draft, head coach Jon Scheyer will be in need of a point guard, and Rippey could be a player who could come and compete to be the starting point guard next season.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) and assistant coach Chris Carrawell direct players during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.