Duke Football Announces 2026 Week 1 Starting Quarterback

The Duke Blue Devils have had several intriguing position battles across the roster to monitor throughout camp.

However, none has been more pressing than the quarterback battle between two unproven guys. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have officially made a decision.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Names Walker Eget Week 1 Starting Quarterback

The Blue Devils have named San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget as their starter for their Week 1 matchup against Tulane on Sept. 5. This was the expected result for the staff, but it is notable nonetheless.

Eget was battling with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan for the starting quarterback spot throughout camp. It was interesting to monitor, given that the two had completely different resumes.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget has two years of Division I starting experience with the Spartans, tallying over 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in that span. Mahan had never taken a snap in a game but presented lots of dual-threat intrigue.

Eget's health as the regular season approaches is still something to monitor, but it seems his previous starting experience gave him an edge in earning the starting job. There wasn't much buzz throughout camp about a potential leader in the battle, but a decision has now been made.