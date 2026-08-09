Everything We Know About the Duke Quarterback Competition So Far
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The Duke football program began its 2026 training camp earlier this week, and there are plenty of questions for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff to answer before the team kicks off the regular season on September 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.
After a plethora of departures this offseason put Diaz and Co. in a really difficult spot to rebuild, they did a solid job at bringing in new talent to fill those voids left behind. Additionally, there are many intriguing young pieces on the team who will be asked to step up this season.
However, what practically all of these new transfer portal additions have in common is that they are unproven at a level like the ACC. One position group that resembles that possibly more than any other is the most important on the field: quarterback.
Here's everything we know about the quarterback battle so far.
Duke QB Battle Could Turn Into Open Competition
Throughout most of the offseason, San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was viewed as the likely starter. The California native spent four seasons with the Spartans, starting at QB for two of them. In two seasons as a starter. Eget tallied 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.
However, redshirt freshman Dan Mahan has been lurking in the shadows and could turn this into a true competition. The dual-threat QB is young and unproven, but certainly has some serious talent.
After the Blue Devils' first day of camp, Diaz spoke on the competition between Eget and Mahan.
"Dan [Mahan] and Walker [Eget] both took reps with the first group today," Diaz said. "That's the first time that Walker's seen somewhat of a rush since last season. So, you know, you've got one guy who's got a lot of promise who hasn't done it yet, and you got one guy who's got a lot of production who's just getting into our offense and learning."
There Is No Timeline
When asked about a timeline for deciding the team's starting quarterback, here's what Diaz responded with.
"If it's an hour before kickoff, that'd be great. If it's anything earlier than that, that'll be great too. But we have to see and we just have to get through this training camp."
So, it could be a while before Duke fans find out who the starter will be entering Week 1. Now, Eget still isn't fully healthy, but this seems to be a battle that could last for the majority or entirety of Duke's fall camp.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine