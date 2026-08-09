Everything We Know About the Duke Quarterback Competition So Far

The Duke football program began its 2026 training camp earlier this week, and there are plenty of questions for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff to answer before the team kicks off the regular season on September 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.

After a plethora of departures this offseason put Diaz and Co. in a really difficult spot to rebuild, they did a solid job at bringing in new talent to fill those voids left behind. Additionally, there are many intriguing young pieces on the team who will be asked to step up this season.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, what practically all of these new transfer portal additions have in common is that they are unproven at a level like the ACC. One position group that resembles that possibly more than any other is the most important on the field: quarterback.

Here's everything we know about the quarterback battle so far.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke QB Battle Could Turn Into Open Competition

Throughout most of the offseason, San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was viewed as the likely starter. The California native spent four seasons with the Spartans, starting at QB for two of them. In two seasons as a starter. Eget tallied 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

However, redshirt freshman Dan Mahan has been lurking in the shadows and could turn this into a true competition. The dual-threat QB is young and unproven, but certainly has some serious talent.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Blue Devils' first day of camp, Diaz spoke on the competition between Eget and Mahan.

"Dan [Mahan] and Walker [Eget] both took reps with the first group today," Diaz said. "That's the first time that Walker's seen somewhat of a rush since last season. So, you know, you've got one guy who's got a lot of promise who hasn't done it yet, and you got one guy who's got a lot of production who's just getting into our offense and learning."

There Is No Timeline

When asked about a timeline for deciding the team's starting quarterback, here's what Diaz responded with.

"If it's an hour before kickoff, that'd be great. If it's anything earlier than that, that'll be great too. But we have to see and we just have to get through this training camp."

So, it could be a while before Duke fans find out who the starter will be entering Week 1. Now, Eget still isn't fully healthy, but this seems to be a battle that could last for the majority or entirety of Duke's fall camp.