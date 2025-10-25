Darian Mensah’s Arrival Magnifies Importance of QB position

Blue Devil Country

Duke landing quarterback Darian Mensah has been an underrated transfer portal acquisition.

The Duke Blue Devils struck gold this offseason by landing former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah in the transfer portal. The move to go out and aggressively pursue Mensah showed the program's urgency and commitment to establishing a football culture at a predominantly basketball powerhouse.

To the athletic department and coaching staff's credit, landing Mensah has done just that, as the Blue Devils are 4-3 with a legitimate opportunity to compete for the ACC.

Mensah has clearly been an upgrade at the quarterback position for Duke. Which areas did he improve the team the most in? Here's a look at specific statistical advantages the sophomore quarterback has provided the Blue Devils in his first season as the starter.

Increased Offensive Output

In 2024, led by quarterback Maalik Murphy - who now plays at Oregon State - Duke averaged 26.3 points per game, which ranked 78th in the country, according to Sports Reference.

That statistical output is nothing to brush over, but with Mensah at the helm, the Blue Devils are averaging one more touchdown a game, scoring 33.9 points per contest in seven outings this season.

Mensah is the driving force of this air-raid offense, which is something the star quarterback has allowed this coaching staff to exercise because of his ability to push the ball down the field.

Efficiency Through the Air

Not to continue juxtaposing Murphy and Mensah, but the discrepancy in completion percentage and TD-INT ratio is glaring.

Last season, Murphy threw for 2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while completing 60.3% of his passes. Again, not underwhelming numbers, but when assessing what Mensah has accomplished so far this season, the difference is telling.

Through seven games this season, Mensah has thrown for 2,211 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, while completing 70.3% of his passes.

The former Tulane quarterback is on pace for 3,792 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 3.5 interceptions based on his seven-game production to open the season.

Manny Diaz's Thoughts on Duke's Quarterback Position

Head coach Manny Diaz spoke about the missing key to the offense, which Mensah has filled, during the quarterback's interview this week.

  • "I felt the missing link in our offense was the ability for a quarterback to create plays off schedule," Diaz said. "Everyone understands that position and the value it has in correlation to winning and losing."

Mensah's addition to Duke has been instrumental in the team's success this season. Although qualifying for a spot in the ACC Championship game seems to be a longshot, as long as Mensah is behind the center, the Blue Devils cannot be counted out.

