Duke Holds On in OT to Win First ACC Championship

Against all odds, the Duke Blue Devils, with a 7-5 record, found themselves in Charlotte playing for the ACC Championship. Manny Diaz has argued Duke's case to crash the College Football Playoff as the ACC champion, but first, he would need to get his team together to actually take the trophy home.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Virginia put on a beatdown in Durham when the Cavaliers traveled to meet the Blue Devils a few weeks back, winning 34-17. This is arguably one of the biggest games in the history of Virginia's program, not only to bring home its first ACC championship, but to secure its place and the ACC's place in the College Football Playoff. Here's how the game played out.

1st Quarter

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils didn't forget about the run game to start this one. Duke creeped down the field on a 15-play drive that dripped 9:38 off the clock, converting three third downs and one fourth down try before Darian Mensah connected with tight end Jeremiah Hasley on a screen pass for an early touchdown. 7-0 Duke

Virginia opted for tempo on offense to start the game, but a sack by Duke's Vincent Anthony Jr. led to a 45-yard missed field goal on the first drive for the Cavaliers. However, Mensah quickly threw an interception to Virginia's Corey Costner to put the Cavaliers back in scoring range as the quarter came to an end.

2nd Quarter

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers finished the drive after the turnover as Chandler Morris completed a pass to tailback J'Mari Taylor in the flat, and he proceeded to make a defender miss to score from 11 yards out and tie the game. 7-7 tied

Manny Diaz dialed up a fake punt to convert on fourth down, then converted another fourth down, and again hit a big play on third-and-14 to keep the drive alive. Nate Sheppard paid it all off with a 16-yard touchdown run where he continued to drive his feet to reclaim the lead. 14-7 Duke

SHEPPARD REFUSES TO BE TACKLED 😤



📺 ABC x @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/xCthWmSjxz — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 7, 2025

Both sides traded punts headed into the break, but the Blue Devils controlled the first half. In the first matchup, Duke only held the ball for 24 minutes. In the first half alone of the ACC Championship, the Blue Devils held the ball for 20:29 and claimed the lead on the scoreboard.

3rd Quarter

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) runs the ball while defended by Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers flipped the script to start the half, holding the ball for 7:41 on the opening drive with a strong run game. However, Duke attacked with a blitz on third down, forcing Virginia to settle for a short field goal. After such a long drive, still coming out of it with the lead was a huge win for the Duke defense. 14-10 Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils responded with a big shot downfield to receiver Cooper Barkate for a 38-yard gain. However, the drive stalled in the red zone and forced Duke to settle for a short field goal of its own to match Virginia. 17-10 Duke

The game ground to a slower and slower pace, as the Cavaliers drove into Duke territory with the ground game as the third quarter came to an end.

4th Quarter

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke picked up a huge stop to start the quarter. Morris threw into double coverage in the end zone on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Blue Devils after a long drive with no points.

After a punt by Duke's Kade Reynoldson pinned Virginia on its own 1-yard line, Morris tossed an interception to Duke safety Caleb Weaver. Mensah proceeded to hit Barkate on a back shoulder ball on the sideline near the goal line, and Duke settled for another short field goal to go up two scores. 20-10 Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Morris got Virginia back within a score quickly, hitting a couple of big plays through the air to wind up with a field goal on a drive that took just 68 seconds. With less than four minutes to go, Duke just needed to hold on. 20-13 Duke

On third down, Mensah eluded two defenders in the backfield and delivered a strike to Barkate for 15 yards to deflate the Virginia sideline.

MENSAH 🤯



Incredible effort to keep the play alive and pick up the first down!



📺 ABC x @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/RhBhtdN94x — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 7, 2025

On Virginia's final drive in regulation, the Duke defense, which had been great all night, finally imploded. Two penalties, a conversion allowed on fourth down, and Morris capped the drive with a lofted touchdown pass to tie the game with 22 seconds to go. The Cavaliers only needed 1:22 to go 96 yards to knot the game and force overtime. 20-20 tied

Overtime

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On fourth down at the 1-yard line, Mensah rolled and found Hasley for a go-ahead touchdown in overtime. A roughing the passer penalty against Virginia also backed up the Cavaliers to start their possession. 27-20 Duke

Then, Duke history was made by linebacker Luke Mergott. Virginia went with a trick play, but Morris was picked off by Mergott to end the game and win the conference crown.

The Blue Devils are ACC champions. While a trip to the playoffs still appears unlikely, a storybook season for Duke ends with a championship in Charlotte.

FINAL/OT: Duke 27, Virginia 20

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.