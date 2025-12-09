Better late than never, the Duke defense finally showed up. The timing just so happened to be in the ACC Championship in Charlotte, facing an offense that detonated the Blue Devils on their home field a few weeks back.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

None of that mattered on Saturday, as the Blue Devils' defense paired well with their slow offensive approach, and pushed Virginia off the edge in overtime to win the program's first ACC title, 27-20.

Duke forced two turnovers, got consistent pressure on Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris, and made the Cavaliers play from behind throughout. The defense did rear its ugly head in the final five minutes of regulation, allowing Virginia, with some help from mistakes by Duke on offense, to claw back and tie the game and force overtime.

However, the Blue Devils had the last laugh. After a Darian Mensah touchdown pass took the lead in overtime, Duke's defense needed just one play to finish the game. On a trick play, Morris threw the ball into double coverage, where Duke linebacker Luke Mergott snagged his first career interception to ice the game.

And no, he has not let that ball go yet.

According to Pro Football Focus, this was Duke's second-best defensive performance by rating this season, with a collective rating of 75.6. Several players stood out in the game to help the Blue Devils secure an ACC title to put in the trophy case. Here are the five highest-graded defenders for Duke from the ACC Championship win over Virginia (minimum 30 snaps).

5) LB Jaiden Francois

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) celebrates with teammates after making a interception in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Francois often shares time both defending the slot and moving as a linebacker in the middle of the field. He played more as a linebacker on Saturday, and Virginia simply wanted no part of him.

The senior linebacker made only two tackles, but didn't allow a catch on three targets and had one pass breakup. With Duke running thin at linebacker , Francois spent more time as a linebacker but played more coverage there than usual. It was a winning formula, as he closed the middle of the field and forced Virginia to play on the perimeter.

According to PFF, Francois had an overall grade of 71.0, with a tackling grade of 76.8, a coverage grade of 73.9 and a run defense grade of 61.8.

4) DT Josiah Green

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) runs the ball while defended by Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke still gave up 4.4 yards per carry, but it didn't get run over on the ground like it did last time against Virginia . The Blue Devils did a nice job on the inside against both tailbacks, J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, and Green was a part of the defensive line that gave the Cavaliers trouble.

Green made two tackles and had one hit on Morris in the backfield, but he dominated the interior gap play against the run. Green was moving linemen into the holes in the running game, forcing Virginia to work the edges, where it did find some success.

According to PFF, Green had an overall grade of 73.3, with a tackling grade of 72.4, a run defense grade of 69.8 and a pass rush grade of 69.4.

3) DT Aaron Hall

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Right next to Green, Hall turned in a big day. The senior defensive tackle made five tackles, one tackle for loss and logged one pressure.

Hall made a huge stop in the third quarter on Virginia's long drive to open the second half. With the Cavaliers pressuring the Duke goal line, Morris ran a read option from the backfield. Hall, lined up inside, wrapped around and deked the quarterback into pulling and keeping the ball, only to be brought down for a five-yard loss. That eventually led to a field goal, which, in hindsight, was a huge swing in the result.

According to PFF, Hall had an overall grade of 74.0, with a tackling grade of 75.0, a run defense grade of 74.0 and a pass rush grade of 63.9.

2) LB Luke Mergott

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) helps defend to end the game in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The hero of Saturday's game, Mergott, had a bigger game than just his one memorable moment . The sophomore linebacker led the team with nine tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. He also had a busy night as a quarterback spy and pass rusher, logging two pressures.

Mergott was great in pass coverage. He allowed two catches on three targets for 28 yards, but the linebacker's big play was exactly what Duke's defense has been searching for this season. Morris pitched the ball to Taylor, who threw it back to Morris, who then slung the ball once more into double coverage. Mergott made a spectacular catch, leaping and extending in front of the receiver to make the game-winning pick.

DUKE WINS THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP ON A WALKOFF INT IN OVERTIME 🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/QHxlVKs5lm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2025

According to PFF, Mergott had an overall grade of 81.8, with a tackling grade of 65.6, a run defense grade of 63.6, a pass rush grade of 54.7 and a coverage grade of 91.8.

1) DE Wesley Williams

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Williams did it all on Saturday night, defending the run and getting after Morris in the backfield. The junior defensive end compiled five tackles, 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

As Virginia started to drop back more often, Williams dialed in. He finished the game with seven pressures and two hits on Morris in addition to his share of a sack with Vincent Anthony Jr. Additionally, Williams and Green blew up the opening play of the second half for Virginia, tackling a receiver for a 12-yard loss.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) is brought down by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Williams had an overall grade of 89.3, his highest grade of the season and the fifth-highest graded among qualified defenders on championship weekend. He also had a run defense grade of 71.5, a tackling grade of 78.4 and a pass rush grade of 83.1.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.