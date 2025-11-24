Duke Extends First Offer to Class of 2028 ATH
The Duke Blue Devils were able to take down rival North Carolina, 32-25, as they put their last two losses behind them. Duke, now 6-5, is bowl eligible as they heads into their regular season finale vs. Wake Forest.
With all eyes on the Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels game, one thing that may have slipped through the cracks is one of the offers Duke sent out. They've been keeping a close eye on Class of 2028 ATH Kaden Jones, someone who could make a difference for them on either side of the ball.
Kaden Jones Is A Dominant WR/DB
While the Class of 2028 seems like ages away, the Blue Devils were on top of things as they were the first team to offer to Jones. That could go a long way, and usually does, as his offers are going to continue to pour in. Jones is as talented as it gets, and it's crazy that he's only a sophomore.
According to MaxPreps, he's exploded this year for 1,100 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns. He had an 88-yard house call, which certainly helped his yards per reception average get up to 22.9. Not only is Jones impressive on offense, but his defense speaks for itself.
Jones has played in ten games this year and seemingly balls out in every one of them. He has 15 total tackles, but more impressive is his four interceptions, all of which came in the same game. Not only that, but three of them were house calls.
Even more impressively, he had four interceptions as a freshman, putting his total to eight in an 18-game sample size. Jones' hands are no joke, and he's only going to continue to get better.
Duke Jumps On Jones Early
While Duke is known as primarily a basketball school, recruits like this could help turn their football program around. Sure, they're above .500 and just qualified for a bowl game, but the Blue Devils football team is nowhere near the level of recruiting that either their men's or women's basketball team has.
The Blue Devils currently have the No. 59 ranked Class of 2026, which is respectable, to say the least. Head coach Manny Diaz has commitments from 16 recruits, though none of them are highly ranked on the national scale. Duke's football team is always going to compete, but they know a player like Jones could turn things around and they'd love to see him come aboard in a few years time.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE