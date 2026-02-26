Duke Contending For Talented 2027 Wide Receiver

While the college football offseason is in full swing, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff haven’t missed a beat. The Blue Devils have been working tirelessly on the 2027 recruiting trail and are actively competing for several of the nation’s top prospects.

As the 2027 cycle continues, Duke has started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of its top targets in the class, including a three-star in-state wide receiver who is expected to travel to Durham in June.

3-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules Duke Official Visit

Earlier this month, Namajay Thompson, a three-star wide receiver in the 2027 class from Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Duke from June 5-7.

Duke has been pursuing Thompson throughout the 2027 cycle, first offering him in June 2025. The young wideout’s June OV with the Blue Devils will be his first time on campus in Durham and a crucial step in the program’s pursuit of him.

Thompson is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with Duke, joining players like three-star defensive back Lance Henderson and four-star wide receiver Anthony Roberts.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

In addition to his trip to Duke, Thompson is expected to take OVs to Wake Forest on May 29 and to Michigan State on June 19.

Although Thompson isn’t a blue-chip recruit, he’s a talented prospect who has drawn interest from several Power Four schools. He’s coming off a strong junior season at Crest, where he recorded 53 catches for 865 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is a position that Diaz and his staff are looking to upgrade in the 2027 cycle, and Thompson would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 896 overall player nationally, the No. 119 wide receiver, and the No. 33 prospect in North Carolina.

While there’s no clear frontrunner in his recruitment, Duke is firmly in the mix for Thompson. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Wake Forest a 56.% chance of landing him, with the Blue Devils a close second at 30.1%.

Duke will face competition from the Demon Deacons and several other programs for Thompson in the coming months. Still, if Diaz and company can continue to make progress with the three-star wide receiver and impress him during his June OV, the Blue Devils should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.