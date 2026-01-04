Duke Football Lands First Transfer Commitment
In this story:
Duke football has found significant success over the past two seasons under head coach Manny Diaz. In his first year, Diaz led the Blue Devils to a 9–4 record. This season, Duke finished 7–5, advanced to the ACC Championship Game, and upset the 19th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. The Blue Devils capped the year with a 42–39 Sun Bowl victory over Arizona State, finishing the season at 9–5.
With the season complete, Duke has shifted its focus to the offseason and the transfer portal as it looks to retool its roster in pursuit of a back-to-back ACC championship.
According to On3’s transfer portal tracker, Duke currently has six players who have entered the portal. Despite those departures, Diaz has already found a potential immediate contributor.
Duke has landed its first transfer portal commitment of the cycle, as Western Kentucky cornerback Dylan Flowers announced he will spend his final collegiate season with the Blue Devils.
What Flowers Brings to Duke
Flowers was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and initially committed to Southern Utah University. During his two seasons there, he struggled to find consistent playing time, appearing in just 10 games and recording eight total tackles and one tackle for loss.
Following that stint, Flowers entered the transfer portal and transferred to BYU, where he again saw limited action, appearing in just one game without recording a statistic.
After the 2023 season, Flowers entered the portal for a third time and committed to College of the Canyons, a junior college program. It was there that he rebuilt his stock. Flowers recorded 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, firmly reestablishing himself as an FBS-level defensive back.
That breakout season led to a move to Western Kentucky, where Flowers continued to contribute at the FBS level. During the 2024 season, he totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Entering this transfer cycle, Flowers is rated as a three-star transfer and is ranked as the 70th-best cornerback available in the portal.
For Duke, adding Flowers represents a low-risk, high-upside move. His journey through multiple programs has given him valuable experience, and his production at both the JUCO and FBS levels suggests he could compete for meaningful snaps right away.
As Manny Diaz continues to reshape the roster through the transfer portal, Flowers could prove to be an important piece in maintaining Duke’s defensive standard and keeping the Blue Devils in ACC title contention.